Miller Fisher Syndrome Miller Fisher Syndrome in Canada MFS in Canada MFS

What is Miller Fisher Syndrome?

Miller Fisher Syndrome (MFS), further called Fisher’s problem, always establish with the increased improvement up days of 3 complication:

1. Feeble eye muscles, with double or obscure vision, and often drooping eyelids with facial weakness.

2. Poor harmony and analysis with sloppy or clumsy walking.

3. On natural examination, loss of deep hamstring reflexes, such as the knee and ankle jerk.

How is Miller Fisher Syndrome Diagnosed?

Patients typically seek medical attention because of rapid decrease in vision over days and/or difficulty walking. These adjustment are generally preceded by a viral or diarrheal illness 1 to 4 weeks earlier. Slurred speech, difficulty swallowing and abnormal facial expression with inability to smile or whistle may also occur. Checking shows poor equity and allocation of the hands as well as loss of deep tendon reflexes and eye muscle weakness. Facial weakness, enlarged or dilated pupils and a decreased gag reflex on stimulation of the throat can be present in some patients. Tests of nerve instruction may show decrease activity of nerves that carry sensory information to the spinal cord and brain. Magnetic resonance (MRI) or other imaging of the brain and/or spinal cord are usually normal. Spinal fluid protein is often elevated.

Pure Miller Fisher syndrome is extraordinary, with many patients going on to develop the outstanding comprehensive weakness of GBS.