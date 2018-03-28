Maltodextrin Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Maltodextrin Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Maltodextrin Market by product type (maltodextrin and corn syrup solids and tapioca maltodextrin and tapioca syrup solids), end-user (food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, paper and pulp industries and others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Maltodextrin Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Maltodextrin Market.

The global Maltodextrin market was valued over USD 2.8 billion in 2015, also global market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 7.3% from 2017 to 2023. According to the report the global growth of the Maltodextrin market has driven by growth in application and end use industries such as food and beverages, healthcare, personal care, and paper making. More importantly food and beverages segment accounts the largest market share followed by pharmaceutical among the other segments. Other than this rising application of Maltodextrin in infant formula and health benefit associated with the Maltodextrin is likely to support the global market growth over the forecast period. Globally North America ruled the global market and accounts the largest market share followed by the Europe among the entire region.

The report published by Infinium Global Research on global Maltodextrin market covers analysis of global as well as regional market. Moreover the report highlights demand, market trends and micro and macro indicators and forecasts for Maltodextrin market. Also the report identifies market driving factors, opportunities and restraints that influencing the market growth regionally as well as globally. Market attractiveness analysis given in the report brings a deep insight on key market investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Also report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of Maltodextrin market and market study highlights recent market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023.

Looking forward, this report also highlights the future market trends that will impact on the demand during the forecast period. Furthermore market analysis highlights the key investments market areas globally. The report will also help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand to present and future trends in this market and formulae their strategies accordingly. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. The key market player’s covers in this report are Grain Processing Corporation, Cargill Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle Plc, Roquette Freres SA, Penford Corporation, Tereos Syral, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

