Make your business dream come true – Register today for Inorbit Pink Power

MUMBAI, March 27, 2018: You have a business dream! Inorbit has the perfect platform for you to realize your business dream. Inorbit Pink Power opens its door for women entrepreneurs from different walks of life to upscale their existing business. Inorbit mall will be offering a free kiosk space for a period of 9 months free of cost to the most promising business idea. All you need to do is submit your existing business idea by logging on to www.inorbit.in/pinkpower. Last date of submission is 8th April 2018. You can submit your entry in various categories like Apparel, Accessories, Footwear, Bags, Stationery (Gift Articles), Handicraft, Home Décor and Food & Beverage.

Apart from this the winners will undergo special retail training by ‘Trust for retailers and retail association of India’ (TRRAIN). With Central Bank of India being on board for PINK POWER, winners get an opportunity to avail loans to augment their business plan. Apart from the main winners, there will be runners up who will get an opportunity to participate in the flea markets across Inorbit malls.

Be a part of Inorbit Pink Power and see your dream come true. Registrations close on 8th April 2018.

For submission of entries, please click on http://www.inorbit.in/pinkpower for more details.

For queries you can email us on PinkPower@inorbit.in or Whatsapp us on 8779287731

Pink Power campaign video link:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oxjzHgPqY23SzjZ6_UaPMlgoYKK_ZcOz/view