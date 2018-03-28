Make more by matching the Super 6 gewinnzahlen

When you participate in lotto 6 aus 49, you give yourself the chance to become a millionaire. This popular lottery game has created more than 5,000 millionaires in the 60+ years that it has got conducted. The lottery also allows you to participate in add-on games and increase your chances of winning more money. For instance, you can take home a handsome jackpot amount when you match the Super 6 gewinnzahlen.

Getting the winning numbers right is the essence of any lottery game. As everyone knows, matching the winning numbers means that one has to be lucky. What many players don’t know is that lotto is not just about winning the jackpot. Yes, if someone wins the jackpot, they can be a millionaire. But with odds of 1 in 140 million, it is a handful of lucky players who get this distinction. The lotto in Germany has a maximum jackpot amount of €11 million and when someone manages to win, they are able to turn their life around completely.

But what if someone doesn’t win the jackpot? Nothing to worry here because most don’t win the jackpot but there are other profit categories in which one can win.

Let us look into this in more detail – you win a lotto jackpot when you are able to correctly predict the 6 drawn numbers and the super number. Your lotto ticket has multiple numbers printed and before the draw is made, you need to indicate your chosen numbers and make your submission. There is a total pool of 49 balls and 6 balls are picked out at random and shown to the players. There is then a second draw for the super number where a single ball is drawn. The jackpot winner is someone who predicts all these 7 numbers correctly.

But even when someone doesn’t win the jackpot, they can still take winnings home. There are 9 profit categories in the game and the minimum pay-out is €5 when someone is able to match 2 numbers and the super number. The winnings go on increasing as a player is able to match more numbers. At the same time, however, the odds of winning become less favourable.

One may think that €5 is not a worthy amount considering the players spend money on buying their lotto tickets. But when you consider that each ticket costs only €1 plus a certain processing fee, you are still able to make a profit even if the amount is €5.

When you participate in lotto 6 aus 49, you also get to participate in a couple of special games. These games, called Spiel 77 and Super 6, can only be played when you participate in the main lotto draw.

The concept of Super 6 is simple and the draw for this game happens once the main draw is over. 6 numbers are picked at random and if someone is able to match all the 6 numbers in the correct order (from right to left), they get to win the jackpot. The maximum jackpot amount in this game is €100,000 but the good news is that a winner doesn’t need to share this amount if someone else has also hit the jackpot.

You may think that matching the Super 6 gewinnzahlen is more difficult considering you also need to match in the right order. But you know that lotto is a game of chance and this is the reason you get to win so big even when you spend so less on a ticket. The cost of a ticket for Super 6 is only €1.25 and there are no additional processing charges. And like the main game, Super 6 also has 6 profit categories where your winnings increase depending on the number of correct matches you are able to make.

Lotto 6 out of 49 is a historic game that has been in operation since 1949. It is more than 60 years now that this game has been played. In its current format, the draw is made on every Wednesday and Saturday and the players wait and see if they get lucky. With the main game and the two additional games on offer, you simply give yourself more chance to win.

Playing lotto 6 aus 49 is fun when you don’t think too much about winning the jackpot. Instead, you should consider increasing your chances of winning by matching the Super 6 gewinnzahlen.