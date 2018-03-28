Live the premium Lifestyle without a third party to hassle you

Inception of e-commerce in the Indian Markethas revolutionised the way each sector works. One instance is that of digital platforms, which can now be used for searching a home on rent too without much hassle. Stayying.com – an online rental startup enters the real estate market as a premium property management system to revolutionised the house rental eco-system with a vision to help the tenants, who deserve a hassle-free quality living experience and property owners, who seek non-interrupted rental income and proper returns on investment.

Stayying.com, acts as the intermediator for both for homebuyers and also for tenants looking for houses in good localities. It also caters to the need of individuals, looking for affordable rental housing solutions in Bangalore, Chennai and Cochin. Itoffers it’s services by charging only a one months deposit from the tenant and also allowing the tenant to choose the tenure for which they wish to stay, rather than hefty deposits at the initial stage.

Mr.Josy Mathew – Founder, Stayying.com says, “Searching for a property online has become the go to method for tenants in today’s times than through a broker and but the age old issues of unverified listings, owners intereferences and hefty deposits on e-commerce platformremains as it was earlier as these portals are still a market place Model and hence have no control over the listings and the owner is still in charge. All the properties listed in www.stayying.com is completely managed by Stayying.com and hence provide a more realistic view of what the apartment looks like or has inside. Now, move-in anywhere in the city to your home of choice, with only one-month deposit in actual, without paying any Brokerage or hidden charges, No Owners to interfere, No non avialbility of homes listed in the website. The team is a group of hand-selectedexperts from different industry aspects who are commited to make sure renting a home remains a good experience for both owners and tenants.”.

Mr. Mathew further added that, “We are changing the home rental space for both the owners and tenants. We thrive to achieve a state of equilibrium where the owners can enjoy better economic outcome of their properties and investment by getting an assured predictable rental income as per market standards. The tenants too, do not have to compromise again with time, money and their mental peace in looking for a rented place. We at Stayying.com takes complete ownership of the property matters bearit the rents, maintenance and utility of the apartments,thus differentiating it further from the other players. Select the society you wish to live in, Visit the apartment and move in quickly for the time period you wish to stayy”.