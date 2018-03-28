Iot-Inc Releases ICIP Online Certification Program for IoT Professionals

Iot-Inc , the leading internet of things business and technology resource for professionals has launched the Iot-Inc Certified IoT Professional (ICIP) online training program.

“Some say it’s the lack of standards, while others say it’s weak security. While both are important, the biggest challenge facing IoT today is developing a profitable business around the technology,” says Bruce Sinclair, author of the ICIP online training program and President of Iot-Inc.

As released in a recent whitepaper by the World Economic Forum, over 70% of organizations implementing IoT are stuck in “Pilot Purgatory”. This is because most IoT initiative don’t start with a business plan focused on creating more incremental value with IoT, than incremental costs. Developing a profitable ROI is the only path to scale and is core to everything that’s taught in the ICIP program.

Current students in the ICIP online training program are:

– Business professionals who want to create and execute a winning IoT strategy.

– Customer-facing professionals who engage with prospects and customers to sell and deliver IoT products and services.

– Technology professionals who also want to understand IoT in terms of business goals such as improving sales and maximizing customer satisfaction.

The ICIP online program follows the structure of Bruce Sinclair’s bestselling McGraw-Hill-published book, IoT Inc , consisting of three courses:

– ICIP Technology – 9 modules with 46 lessons and 7 quizzes.

– ICIP Business – 16 modules with 67 lessons and 14 quizzes.

– ICIP Strategy & Digital Transformation – 9 modules with 50 lessons and 7 quizzes.

After completing the program, Certified IoT Professionals will have the skills to profitably use IoT in business. The ICIP program is $1199 with individual courses starting at $599. To find out more, go to www.iot-inc.com/training

About Iot-Inc

Iot-Inc is the leading business and technology resource for managers planning to do business with IoT. It provides deep and insightful articles, podcasts and videos from IoT industry thought leaders. The company certifies IoT professionals with its Iot-Inc Certified IoT Professional (ICIP) online training program.

