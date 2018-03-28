In trending Liqueurs Market expected to grow at CAGR of 2.9% by 2023 calculated figure by key expert- Bacardi Limited, Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Beam Suntory, Inc., Amarula, Remy Cointreau, De Kuyper Royal Distillers

Market Introduction:

Liqueurs are any distilled beverage with liquor as a base which is sweetened with the addition of flavors derived from chocolate, coffee, fruits, nuts and others. Liqueurs are usually lower in alcohol content than liquors, due to the watering down effect of adding sweetener and flavor in the former. In the U.S., if any liquor contains 2.5% sugar syrup by weight, it is termed as liqueur. Whereas, in France, any liquor that contains 100 grams of sugar per liter is termed as liqueur. Sweeteners and flavors are the key characteristics of a liqueur.

Market Scenario

Liqueur is a distilled spirit with flavor and sweetener added in it. Generally, liqueurs are consumed after having food as they are good for digestion. Escalating demand for flavored alcoholic beverage among the youth is driving the growth of liqueur market. Moreover, liqueurs are gaining popularity as a common ingredient in cocktails owing to its ability to provide it with an amazing depth of color and complexity.

Increase in global young adult population followed by increasing disposable income is contributing to the growth of liqueur market. Moreover, escalating demand for premium products is driving the liqueur market. Additionally, innovative packaging plays a vital role in attracting the consumers. However, increasing concern towards health issues is a restraint towards the growth of liqueur market in future.

Major companies are as follows: Caviro (Italy), Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (Chile), E & J Gallo Winery (U.S.), Constellation Brands, Inc. (U.S.), The Wine Group (U.S.), Treasury Wine Estates (Australia), Grupo Peñaflor S.A. (Argentina), Diageo plc (U.K.) and more

Major flavor are as follows:

Chocolate

Coffee

Cream

Fruit

Nuts and more

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW).

