iExpedition Adds Hundreds Of New Antarctic Cruise Itineraries

As the 2017/18 Antarctica cruise season is drawing to a close, online polar specialist agency iExpedition has recently added hundreds of new Antarctica cruise dates to their website. With more than 1,000 expedition departures online, in an easy to explore collection of expeditions for 2018/19 and 2019/20 polar cruises.

The user friendly website, allows visitors to easily search and filter its Arctic and Antarctica cruises using basic and advanced filters. iExpedition is quickly cementing itself as a one-stop-polar-shop. Visitors can explore iExpedition’s range of expeditions by departure date, duration, pricing, regions, size of ship/lodge, ship names, departures on sale, specifical highlights and available adventure activities. With such a diverse range of filters it is easy to find the voyage and cabin perfect for you.

One of iExpedition’s recent clients recently said: “I found exploring iExpedition’s range of Antarctica online extremely easy and informative. The level of detail for every voyage is astounding on iExpedition, every itinerary shows all available departure dates and cabin pricings, it’s impressive”. Kerrie – Antarctica on the Akademik Ioffe

Priding itself on being home to the world’s largest selection of polar cruises, iExpedition’s team of specialists are available to assist you alongside their website to find assist you with finding expedition cruises in Antarctica, the European Arctica, Canadian Arctic, the North Pole and to compliment these amazing destinations they have a selection of bespoke cruising options in Alaska and Patagonia.

Their collection of voyages and lodges span across 5 continents, 5 oceans, 50+ expedition vessels, 3 unique Arctic lodges and 2 Poles. A complete variety of expedition vessel standards and sizes are available from basic Russian research vessels, to newly refurbished vessels and brand new ultra-lux vessels. Vessel sizes range in size from 6 – 500 passengers (max).

For a truly unique polar experience, talk with iExpedition’s polar charter specialists today. With a range of private super yachts available for private charter voyages in Antarctica and the Arctic. They’ll create a truly exclusive polar expedition experience for you.

Unique experiences to find in iExpedition’s collection of polar cruises include;

– Discover Antarctica departing from Australia and New Zealand

– Helicopter voyages over Antarctica

– Kayaking in Antarctica

– Antarctica cruises on sale

– Stand on top of the world with their North Pole voyages

– Polar bear cruises

– Northeast Passage & Northwest Passage cruises

– Snorkel with Orca in Norway

iExpedition provides specialised knowledge for Polar expedition cruises to Australian travellers. Search the complete Polar voyage range online at www.iExpedition.com or contact iExpedition directly on +61-7-3150-4017 to start planning your polar experience.

About iExpedition

Australia’s only dedicated Polar expedition cruise agency, iExpedition.com is an easy to use search and booking engine for Polar cruises. With a selection of more than 1,000 Antarctic and Arctic expedition departures to choose from, across almost 50+ expedition vessels, iExpedition brings to Australian cruise passengers the largest collection of Polar expedition cruises.

The website allows clients to begin their initial search, reserve & book cruises online, then manage their booking all within the iExpedition.com website.

