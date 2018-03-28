Guildford Street Capital Taking On New Projects With European Investors

Guildford Street Capital is excited to announce that they are launching their new advertising campaign in Europe, with the ability to soon be able to work with new investors in Germany. Taking on new projects and working with European investors and venture capitalists in Germany especially is something Guildford Street Capital are extremely excited about.

More About Guildford Street Capital

The main aim of Guildford Street Capital is to become a diversified holding company. The team have investments in oil and gas, coal, next-generation clean energy plants, real estate, rare earths and corporate finance, and hope to invest in both private and publicly traded companies to bring returns to shareholders.

The company is launching its first advertising campaign in Europe and will soon be available to talk to new investors in Germany about potential new projects. Guildford Street Capital ensure that their investment strategy is neither industry-specific nor geographically specific; rather their investment criteria are based on whether the investment is profitable and increases their own shareholder value.

You can rely on Guildford Street Capital to make decisions quickly. They are agile in negotiating business, working with first-class accountants, lawyers and consultants, and are proud of the efficient and transparent handling of transactions they provide. Their goal is to achieve a stock market listing for the respective company or a merger/acquisition that would enable their shareholders to exit.

Future Plans For Guildford Street Capital

As well as becoming a diversified holding company and launching the European site to do business with new venture capitalists and European investors, Guildford Street Capital future plans are as follows:

Short/Medium Term

– Build up a portfolio of profitable cash generating investments that meet the investment critieria.

– Generate cash and increase net assets.

– Pay attention to strategic adjustments for companies and restructuring opportunities.

– Keep it simple.

– Pay regular dividends to shareholders.

Medium/Longterm

– Looking for opportunities to sell all or part of their portfolio in order to generate a return for their shareholders.

– To create long-term wealth and income for shareholders.

– To stay agile, be open to investment opportunities and have high cash reserves.

If you’re in Germany or Europe and looking to create more wealth with an established investment company who want to bring you big returns, use the information below.

Contact:

Allan Biggar

Company: Guildford Street Capital

Address: Guildford Street Capital Limited, 65 Crutched Friars, London, EC3N 2AE, UK

Telephone: 0203 9542560

Email: info@guildfordstreet.capital

Website: http://guildfordstreet.capital