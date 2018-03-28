Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market: Expanding Population of Obese Population to Encourage Market Growth

The global interventional cardiology market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% (2017-2022) resulting in a global revenue of USD 21.88 billion by 2022.

Objectives of the Report are as Follows:

Interventional cardiology is the catheter-based treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Certified cardiologists who perform these procedures are known as intervention cardiologists. Interventional procedures are mostly performed in specialized catheterization laboratories using cardiac monitoring devices and other cardiac medical devices. The procedures are considered minimally invasive since they do not require large incisions to be made in the body. It involves the insertion of a catheter or hollow tube into the body. The interventional cardiology market is poised to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period given that the use of interventional cardiology devices has increased significantly. Public as well as private sector hospitals have started using interventional cardiology products. The stents as well as catheters segment are expected to grow at a significant rate. Among the various applications, the angioplasty segment has held the maximum share of the market and is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the forecast period. Valvuloplasty is the other application area that is likely to gain momentum, especially in pediatric interventional cardiology.

Key growth factors

The development of advanced minimally invasive procedures and increase in adoption of the same in interventional cardiology is likely to drive the global market in the future. Moreover, the development of hybrid procedures is another trend that is likely to gain acceptance across the industry in the coming years. Increasing number of people with heart diseases around the world, rise in population, and growth of pediatric heart diseases are some of the other factors that are expected to push the progress of the overall interventional cardiology market in a growth trajectory.

Threats and key players

Despite the optimistic growth forecast of the interventional cardiology market, some restraining factors must be taken into consideration while analyzing the overall market scenario. Post-procedural complexities such as blood clotting or thrombosis, uneven drug release, and varying rates of degradation are some of the factors that may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, the market scenario of interventional cardiology is very dynamic. The intensity of competition among companies is reasonably high. Price cuts offered by small and medium players on their devices compel established players to reduce their profit margins, thereby leading to an inhibition of the research and development efforts owing to lack of funds. This may become a strong restraining factor in the extended long term.

Some of the major players in the Interventional Cardiology market are Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Livanova, PLC, Abbott Laboratories, S.A., C. R. Bard, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, and Microport Medical Apparatus(Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

What’s covered in the report?

• Overview of the Global Interventional Cardiology Market

• Historical, current and forecasted market size data for global Stents, Catheters, and Others.

• Historical, current and forecasted market size data for global Angioplasty, and Valvuloplasty application areas

• Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) market size data for Stents, Catheters, Angioplasty, Valvuloplasty, and Others

• History and future of Interventional Cardiology

• Value Chain Analysis of Interventional Cardiology Market

• Analysis of Stakeholders and Ecosystem in Interventional Cardiology for different segments

• Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the Global Interventional Cardiology Market and Stents, Catheters, Angioplasty, Valvuloplasty and Others

• Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major public and private players operating in the market

• Key recent developments relating to the Stents, Catheters, Angioplasty, Valvuloplasty and Others

• Market relating to the Stents, Catheters, Angioplasty, Valvuloplasty and Others

Why buy?

• Get a broad understanding of the Global Interventional Cardiology Market and Stents, Catheters, Angioplasty, Valvuloplasty and Others sectors

• Get Region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the Global Interventional Cardiology Market and Stents, Catheters, Angioplasty, Valvuloplasty and Others sectors

• Devise market-entry strategies by understanding the factors driving the growth of the market

• Recognize major competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

• Get stakeholder analysis, relevant company profiles

By Regional Analysis:

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• North America

• Latin America

