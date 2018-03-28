Getting the Spiel 77 gewinnzahlen right is an added bonus for you

When someone tells you that the maximum you can win playing lotto 6 out of 49 is €11 million, you can tell them that it is mathematically possible to double the winning amount. Yes, the jackpot for lotto am Samstaggewinnzahlen is €11 million but there is this add-on game called Spiel 77 that has a further €11 million allotted to it as the maximum jackpot amount. Winning the main draw and getting the spiel 77 gewinnzahlen can help you win up to €22 million as jackpot.

Differences between the two games

While lotto 6 out of 49 and Spiel 77 are played on the same day and have the same maximum jackpot amounts, there are some distinctions between the two that you need to know about.

1. The first difference is that you cannot play Spiel 77 if you don’t participate in the main lotto draw. Spiel 77 is an add-on draw that takes place along with the main draw.

2. The ticket price for lotto 6 out of 49 is €1 and there is a small processing fee that you pay depending on your federal region and whether you buy your ticket online or from a kiosk. The ticket price for Spiel 77 is €2.50 and there is no further processing fee that you need to pay.

3. The first draw of the day is the draw for the main event, i.e. 6 out of 49. Once this draw is over, the draw for the add-on game is conducted.

4. In 6 out of 49, you get to choose your lucky numbers (6 numbers and the super number). In the add-on game, the numbers are already printed on the ticket if you buy from a kiosk. If you choose to play online, you can choose your numbers or have them randomly assigned to you.

5. In the main draw, you hit the jackpot when you match all the 6 numbers and the super number. There is no order to matching the numbers. In Spiel 77, however, you need to match the 7 numbers from right to left and in the correct order.

6. There are profit categories in both the games and the winning amount diminishes with each category. At the same time, your odds of winning also increase with each category.

There are, of course, many similarities between these two games. They are conducted at the same time on Wednesdays and Saturdays and both have similar maximum jackpot amounts. The odds of winning also remain the same – 1 in 140 million. In both these games, if there are multiple winners, the winning amount gets divided among them. If there is no jackpot winner on a draw day, the amount gets added to the jackpot of the next draw day. This progressive jackpot keeps on increasing till it reaches that magical figure of €11 million.

Thus, if someone tells you that lotto am Samstaggewinnzahlen is easier or more difficult to win compared with the add-on game, then you should know that is untrue or that other person is uninformed. When you have online resources, you should research well before indulging into the game.

The beauty of the German lotto game is that it is simple – there are no special skills that you need to employ to win. If you are lucky enough, you may win in one of the profit categories. And if luck really loves you, you could be the jackpot winner. The game is completely transparent where the numbers on the drawn balls is clearly visible. To track the draw live, you need to follow it online. The draw was telecast live on TV till 2013 but now, you get a slightly delayed telecast. Thus, tracking the 6 out of 49 or spiel 77 gewinnzahlen is not an issue at all.

If you focus too much on winning rather than having fun playing lotto, you will end up becoming unhappy when you don’t win. With millions of participating players, the competition is really, really hot and only a handful turn out to be the winners. Since you don’t need to invest much to participate in this lotto game, it is best to let the event flow naturally. Have belief in your luck and you could end up winning the jackpot.

Whether you get the lotto am samstaggewinnzahlen or Spiel 77 gewinnzahlen, winning is always sweet.