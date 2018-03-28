Fly Ash Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 44.08 Bn By 2025

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Fly Ash Market, By Product Type (Class F and Class C), By Application (Cements, Concrete, Roads and Embankments, Minefills, Bricks, Agriculture and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global fly ash market was valued at US$ 26.30 Bn in 2016, and is expected to each US$ 44.08 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full Fly Ash Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/fly-ash-market

Market Insights

The global fly ash market is primarily dependent on the growth of the construction industry. The technical advantage such as enhanced long term strength, improved workability and high concrete finish are prominent factors driving the global fly ash market. Furthermore, the production of fly ash requires low amount of water and energy and thus the processing costs are less. This factor propels the global fly ash market to grow at a further extent and generate high revenue for fly ash manufacturers/processors.

The increasing demand from developers and contractors for high speed construction materials and ability to offer creative designs is also expected to drive the consumption of fly ash. The construction industry has to ensure the maintenance and quality of construction. In such a case, concrete with fly ash offers low maintenance when compared to concrete without fly ash, thus aids in driving the growth of global fly ash market. The strict regulation and international standards such as EU standard BS EN 450 among others plays an important role in trade of fly ash. However, how to fully utilize fly ash is still a challenging issue.

Competitive Insights

The market is highly competitive owing to presence of various players. The market comprises of various small, mid-sized and multinationals. Some of the key players present in this market are CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Boral Limited, Power Minerals Ltd, Cenin Limited, Charah Inc., LafargeHolcim Ltd., Tosoh Corporation and Charah Inc.

Key Trends

– Growth in the Global Construction Industry

– Increasing Focus on Infrastructure and Road Paving in emerging economies

– Government encourages the use of fly ash

Download Free Sample – http://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/57710

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Ph.: 1-800-361-8290

Website: http://www.credenceresearch.com