Express Local with Hike Messenger

These days more and more people are shifting to messengers which is becoming a new platform for day to day conversation. Messengers are the most used applications and almost 34 % Indian’s spend time chatting on messengers. The next wave of messaging as a platform will come from tier 2/3 cities and rural India – it is estimated by Google that about 30% of users in India are from these areas. Looking at the stats, there is a huge chunk of population who are essentially untapped given linguistic barriers. For larger internet inclusion, companies need to understand audiences to personalize their marketing strategies, use regional languages to go deeper into the regions, tap wider audience and develop strong regional language strategy.

Keeping these cultural requirements in mind, Hike, a homegrown messaging app, is going strong on its hyperlocal strategy. Hike is continuously innovating to ensure that not only does the young customer base living in India can come online but also plans to go deeper into the local regions and bring out the best for the audiences out there. Hike always aims and believes to bring a billion people online and that will only be possible when they’ll be able to conversate/read in their local languages.

So, now you can go local and express your emotions with these amazing features of Hike:

Hike Stickers

Hike has innovated some expressive localized stickers and has a library of almost 20,000 stickers in 40+ local languages. These expressive hyperlocal stickers are exchanged over 300 million times a day. To further localize the experience, Hike has stickers that reflect both national and regional culture in languages like Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi, etc. Going one step further to localize, Hike even has a library of customized stickers for over 500 colleges across India.

Hike Ninja group –which are the set of users across different parts of India, who absolutely love Hike has closely worked to build these stickers with deep local understanding and consumer needs. Hike has designed these stickers so that everyone is able to express themselves without the fear of judgement and have deeper and fun conversations. These local insights combined with Hike’s own research made Hike stickers very popular amongst the Indian youth.

Hike News

With more and more people spending time on mobile, Hike also hosts Hike News. Users can stay updated with the daily news in the choice of their language. This feature is offered not only in English and Hindi but also in 7 other regional languages including Marathi, Gujarati and Tamil.

Text to Stickers

Hike is the first messaging application to introduce Text to Stickers! Earlier there was no QWERTY standard for Indian local languages which made the experience of using local keyboards quite pathetic. So, it was important to find a way to get beyond the typing input mechanism and Text to stickers solved for that very well. This feature allows any text typed in any language by the user to be converted into a sticker to make chats more quirky and vibrant. While there have been local-language keyboards around for long, Hike went one step further and customized its interface to provide stickers in these local languages.