Digital Games Market – NextGen Technological Advancements, Professional Survey and Future Industry Trends by 2022

A worldwide increase in demand for digital games can be attributed to an improved global economy, higher disposable income, proliferation of internet and smartphones, and rise in gamers across the world. However, political unrest, challenging economic conditions, government restrictions, slow internet speeds and low smartphone penetration are some of the major barriers to the growth of the digital gaming market.

Objectives of the report are as follows:

Digital Games is one of most booming sectors in the Global Media and Entertainment Industry, comprising games played on PCs, mobiles, and consoles. In 2016, the Global Digital Games Market generated revenue of $93.89 billion. According to Netscribes’ Gaming Market Research, the digital games market is expected to have a significant growth with a CAGR of 18.98% (2017-2022) leading to a global market size of $272.24 billion by 2022. Mobile gaming has developed at a staggeringly high rate in recent times and was the largest segment in 2016, followed by console and PC games. According to the gaming industry forecasts, it will be the fastest growing segment of the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% through 2017-2022. The segment is gaining traction due to low entry barriers and fast proliferation activities of internet and smartphones across the globe.

PC games and console games hold significant portions of the global digital games revenues and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% and 14.8% respectively through 2017-2022. Though much of the free browser/online gaming industry within PC games has shifted to smartphones and tablets, the analysis shows expanded digital purchases on PCs. Both PC and console segments are to witness growth due to the adoption of Virtual Reality, eSports and increased digital purchases.

Key growth factors

The increased penetration of smartphones and internet across the world is one of the main reasons behind the growth of the video games market. That in turn contributes to an overall increase in the digital distribution of games.

Worldwide economic growth provides customers more disposable income that they can spend on their gaming needs. Further, an increase in the number of gamers across the world also raises the demand for digital games.

Threats and key players

Despite a forecast in growth, slow internet speed and low smartphone penetration across many regions of the world hinders the growth of the digital games market. Often, challenging economic conditions, political unrest and government restrictions in certain areas restrict the growth of the digital gaming market. The recent turmoil with regard to the Eurozone and Brexit, among others, has challenged the growth of the market for digital games.

Some of the major gaming companies in the Digital Gaming Market are Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft.

