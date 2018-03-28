CIDP CIDP in Canada Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy in Canada

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) is a neurological confusion a condition that targets your body’s nerves. Symptoms aren’t the same for everyone, but you may be tired and have areas of numbness and pain. It can moderate your consequence and make your arms and legs feel weak. You have to have symptoms for at least 8 weeks for CIDP to be considered the cause.

Most people need treatment. And the sooner you begin it, the better the chance of a complete recovery. Sometimes symptoms go away for a long time but come back later. Anyone can get CIDP, but it’s most common in older adults, and more in men than women. As many as 40,000 people in the U.S. may have the condition, but it’s hard to know how many people have it. CIDP isn’t easy to diagnose.

What causes CIDP?

Current theory holds that the body’s immune system, which normally protects itself, perceives myelin as foreign and attacks it. Myelin is an important part of the peripheral nervous system. It wraps around the nerve axon (the long, wire-like part of a nerve cell) much like insulation around an electrical wire. The nerves extend from the spinal cord to the rest of the body, stimulating muscle contraction and transmitting sensory information back to the nervous system from receptors in the skin and joints. This insulation (myelin) grant electrical impulses to efficiently travel along the nerve axon. When myelin is damaged or removed, these electrical impulses are slowed or lost, and messages transmitted from the brain are disrupted and may never make it to their final destination. What origin this process is not yet clear.

How is CIDP diagnosed?

Diagnosis of CIDP is based on the symptoms of the patient:

1. Symptoms such as loss of sensation (numbness), abnormal sensation (tingling and pain), loss of reflexes, and weakness (difficulty walking, foot drop)

2. Tests such as determination instruction and EMG, spinal fluid test, blood and urine tests.