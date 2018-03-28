Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Treatment Market is Expected to Reach USD 2,072.0 Mn by 2023

According to Leukemia Foundation, chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) is a type cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. In CML the bone marrow produces too many white cells or granulocytes which gradually crowd the bone marrow, interfering with normal blood cell production. They also spill out of the bone marrow and circulate around the body in the bloodstream. Because they are not fully mature, they are unable to work properly to fight infections leading to a shortage of red cells and platelets that can cause anemia, bleeding and/or bruising. The global prevalence of CML is estimated to be about 70,000 in 2010, 112,000 in 2020, 144,000 in 2030, 167,000 in 2040 and 181,000 in 2050 when it is expected to reach a near plateau prevalence. Market experts suggest that, since last decade exceptional progress was carried out in chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) treatment which led patients more options than ever. Currently existing BCR-ABL inhibitors form the stronghold of CML treatment comprises first-generation imatinib and more effective second-generation BCR-ABL inhibitors nilotinib and dasatinib, with ponatinib and bosutinib having been recently approved for market inclusion. A few published reports exhibit that nilotinib and dasatinib have high efficacy than imatinib in first-line chronic-phase CML (CML-CP), allowing more patients to get effective results, comparatively more rapid responses related with enhanced results. There are alternatives to imatinib for first-line CML-CP experts suggest a great need for comprehensible and precise facts that would aid patients in decision making of suitable treatment. Currently most usage of second- and third-generation therapies occurs in patients which are unable to gain sufficient benefits from Imatinib. However, many market stakeholders consider that the more potent second- and third-generation products have an opportunity to be used more widely – built around an idea that earlier use with these products produces a deeper and a faster response, which could potentially prolong overall survival.