Cellulose Ether Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Cellulose ethers are generated from alkaline cellulose when converted after the extraction of cellulose from cotton or wood by washing with water, drying and grinding. Cellulose ethers are white bulky solids that form clear, hygroscopic films. Cellulose ethers are made by treating cellulose with concentrated sodium hydroxide followed by etherification with one or more reagents such as methyl chloride, ethyl chloride, ethylene oxide or propylene oxide. Moreover, cellulose ethers are used in many industries such as pharmaceuticals & personal care, textiles, construction and chemicals due to their properties like solubility, moisture absorption, thickening, binding and

Market insights

The global cellulose ether market was sized over USD 4.49 billion in 2015. The global cellulose ether market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 6.0% and 6.5% during 2017-2023 and reach USD 7.34 billion by 2023. Growing demand for cellulose ether products owing to their unique properties such as water solubility, binding, water retention, surface activity, emulsification and PH stability is the key factor driving the cellulose ether market across the globe. Moreover, high availability of raw materials required for the production of cellulose ethers as well as low cost of production will drive the cellulose market globally. Furthermore, increasing demand for cellulose ethers owing to their applications such as pharmaceutical & personal care, chemicals, detergents and pulp & paper will drive the global cellulose market over the forecast period. However, fallen prices of guar gum which is used as a substitute over to cellulose ether in the foods & beverages industry as well as nonionic thickeners which are being used in formulations of paints & coatings as an alternative to cellulose ether are the prime factor restraining the growth of global cellulose ether market. Nevertheless, growing demand for cellulose ether in aqueous solutions owing to its properties such as surface activity which make it to act as a stabilizer as well as a thickener and growing technological developments as well as increasing consumer awareness will bring more opportunities to the global cellulose ether market over the forecast period.

Segments covered:

The report segments the cellulose ether market by product type, by application and by region. The global cellulose ether market based on product type is segmented into ethyl cellulose, methyl cellulose, carboxyl cellulose, hydroxyl propyl methyl cellulose and hydroxyl ethyl methyl cellulose. Based on application the global cellulose ether market is segmented into sodium carboxymethylcellulose, methylcellulose and derivatives, hydroxyethylcellulose and derivatives, ethylcellulose, hydroxypropylcellulose.

Geographic coverage and analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Among the geographies Asia Pacific dominates the global cellulose ether market in terms of production and is anticipated to continue its dominance due to presence of emerging economies such as India, China, Taiwan and South Korea. Moreover, Asia Pacific cellulose ether market is likely to witness a highest CAGR growth rate over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, presence of high pharmaceuticals industries and increasing production of cellulose ethers due to availability of cheap labors in the region. Europe is the second major regional market in terms of consumption and production and due to presence of major cellulose ether producers in the region. However, Europe cellulose ether market is expected to grow at a moderate rate due to market saturation as major producers are shifting towards emerging economies of Asia Pacific owing to availability of cheap labors and raw material. Nevertheless, North America cellulose ether market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to increasing demand for cellulose ether from various end user applications such as construction, food & beverages, surface coating and cosmetics & personal care. Middle East region from RoW cellulose ether market is also likely to witness a substantial growth due increasing demand of cellulose ethers from chemicals, oil & gas and cosmetics & personal care industries over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Zhejiang Kehong Chemical Company Ltd., Daicel FineChem Ltd., Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd., Fenchem Biotek Ltd., CP kelco and China Ruitai International Holdings Co. Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of Cellulose Ether globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of Cellulose Ether.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the Cellulose Ether market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the Cellulose Ether market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.