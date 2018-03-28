Capacitive Stylus Market Revenue Growth Predicted by 2018-2023

Global Capacitive Stylus Market Research Report by Type (Fine Tip, Art Capacitive Stylus), Application (Monitors, Cellular Handsets, Portable Media Devices) – Forecast Till 2023

Market Synopsis

A stylus is an input device used for writing or drawing text lines for monitors and tablets. In CAD/ CAM workstations, the stylus is attached to a tablet and later implemented as common stylus for mobile phones and touchscreen laptops. Stylus will have finer touch points which will help in increasing precision of small touch points on the screen. For a capacitive stylus, a capacitive screen capable of producing electrostatic field is placed on the surface of the tablet. On applying pressure on the screen, the electrostatic field gets distorted. The processor at the end will detect these distortions and collects the field currents there by figuring where the pressure is applied. For this phenomenon, the capacitive styluses are made wide enough to generate capacitance for the screen to register. These styluses can be integrated with both Android and iOS and Windows operating systems and devices. The capacitive styluses are cheap and don’t require any batteries to work.

The demand for interactive whiteboard and stylus pen across the education sector, technological advancements in mobile devices and tablets are driving the global capacitive stylus market. The lack of multiple input sensing in tablets or mobile phones is hindering the market growth.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/893

Wacom Co., Ltd. Japanese manufacturer specialized in tablets, and related products are offering capacitive stylus technology for Microsoft and Samsung. Microsoft Corporation, a leading American Multinational company’s flagship model Surface Pro is equipped with Wacom’s capacitive stylus technology. The screen consists of the digitized layer which is used for capacitive pen known as surface pro Pen. The surface pro is having quite essential features such as pressure sensitivity, no battery use, palm recognition and many more. While using a stylus, user hands can easily get a touch on the screen. Microsoft Surface Pro neglects the palm impressions by the user when the stylus is being used. The screen can detect the variations in the pressure inputs, and the stylus is capable of producing 1024 levels of pressure. The Microsoft Surface Pro Pen is having some additional features like it contains eraser at the other end which can be useful in erasing the text on the screen. The digitizer layer can also detect when the user is hovering the pen over the screen, allowing to perform hover actions like select, copy and more.

Segmentation

The global Capacitive Stylus Market is segmented into by type, application, and region. On the basis of type the segment is further classified into fine tip capacitive stylus and art capacitive stylus. On the basis of application, the segment is further classified into monitors, cellular handsets, and portable media devices. On the basis of geography, the market for the global capacitive stylus is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Key Findings

• In February, Wacom Co., Ltd., a Japanese Company specialized in tablets released an active capacitive bamboo Tip stylus which is of fine tip type.

• Moleskine, an Italian manufacturer, and product designer launched new smartpen in February 2018 called pen+Eclipse.

Regional Analysis

The global capacitive stylus market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific holds the major market share for global capacitive stylus market. The presence of major players in the region, availability of resources and technology are majorly driving the market in the region. North America holds the significant market share and is expected to continue through the forecast period. The penetration of tablets and touch notebooks proliferated the usage of capacitive touch stylus market. Europe also holds important market share for global capacitive stylus market. The adoption of tablets among education sector is primarily driving the market.

Some of the key players in the market are Hunt wave Industry (Taiwan), ACE pen Ltd.(China), Hanns Touch Solution (Taiwan), A&L manufacturing corp.(U.S.), DIY network (U.S.), Wesco enterprises Ltd (Hong Kong), Ningbo Meile Industrial Co. Ltd (China), Newell Electronics Ltd. (China), among others.

Access Report Description @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/capacitive-stylus-market-893

Intended Audience

• Original Equipment Manufacturers

• Mobile Vendors

• System Integrators

• Software integrators

• Touchscreen vendors

• Raw material suppliers

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com