Bio Polyurethane Market Analyzed Closely in New Market Research Report

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Bio Polyurethane Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Bio Polyurethane Market by Products (Adhesives &Sealants, Coatings, Elastomers, Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam, and Others), Application (Automotive, Construction, Electronics &Appliances, Furniture and Interiors, Footwear, Packaging, and Others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Bio Polyurethane Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Bio Polyurethane Market. global bio polyurethane market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. Factors driving the growth of this market include increasing demand from construction industry, favourable government regulations and initiatives for using bio-based polyurethane and increasing demand of bio polyurethane from the applications such as electrical and automotive sectors.

Flexible Foamis estimated to Account for the Largest Share of the Market in 2017

By product, the bio polyurethane market is classified into adhesives & sealants, coatings, elastomers, flexible foam, rigid foam, and others. The flexible foam segment is expected to lead the global bio polyurethane in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include extensive usage of flexible PU foam in home as well as building insulation and growing usage of flexible PU foam in sports equipment, shoe soles, automotive seating and thermal insulations.

Construction is estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market during the Forecast Period

Based onapplication, the bio polyurethane market is categorized into automotive, construction, electronics & appliances, furniture and interiors, footwear, packaging, and others. The construction segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global bio polyurethane market during the forecast period. Increasing infrastructure in developing countries coupled with extensive usage of bio-based insulation panels, rising demand for green polyurethane foams from the construction industry and growing urbanization coupled with increasing spending capacity are the key factors driving the growth of this application segment.

Asia Pacificis estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market

Based on region, the bio polyurethane market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the bio polyurethane market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as presence of emerging economies such as India, China and Japan coupled with rising infrastructure, growing automotive and electrical sector in the region and increasing production capacity of bio polyurethane owing to abundant availability of synthetic diisocyanates.

Mention about the Companies Profiled in the Report

The report profiles some of the key companies in the bio polyurethane market including DowDuPont, Covestro, Mitsui Chemicals, Lubrizol, Biobased Technologies, TSE Industries, Ramp group Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., Woodbridge Foam Corporation, and Tosoh.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global bio polyurethane market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of bio polyurethane market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the bio polyurethane market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the bio polyurethane market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Bio Polyurethane (PU) Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global Bio Polyurethane (PU) Market

4. Global Bio Polyurethane (PU) Market by Product 2017 – 2023

4.1 Adhesives & sealants

4.2 Coatings

4.3 Elastomers

4.4 Flexible foam

4.5 Rigid foam

4.6 Others

5. Global Bio Polyurethane (PU) Market by Application 2017 – 2023

5.1 Automotive

5.2 Construction

5.3 Electronics & appliances

5.4 Furniture and interiors

5.5 Footwear

5.6 Packaging

5.7 Others

6. Global Bio Polyurethane (PU) Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Bio Polyurethane (PU) Market by Product

6.1.2 North America Bio Polyurethane (PU) Market by Application

6.1.3 North America Bio Polyurethane (PU) Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Bio Polyurethane (PU) Market by Product

6.2.2 Europe Bio Polyurethane (PU) Market by Application

6.2.3 Europe Bio Polyurethane (PU) Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Bio Polyurethane (PU) Market by Product

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Bio Polyurethane (PU) Market by Application

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Bio Polyurethane (PU) Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Bio Polyurethane (PU) Market by Product

6.4.2 RoW Bio Polyurethane (PU) Market by Application

6.4.3 RoW Bio Polyurethane (PU) Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 DowDuPont

7.2 Covestro

7.3 Mitsui Chemicals

7.4 Lubrizol

7.5 Biobased Technologies

7.6 TSE Industries

7.7 Rampf group inc.

7.8 Johnson Controls Inc.

7.9 Woodbridge Foam Corporation

7.10 Tosoh

