Allweiler to introduce new maintenance solution at IFAT

(Radolfzell – March 28, 2018) Allweiler will debut OptiFix, a new generation of easy-to-maintain progressing cavity pumps, at this year’s IFAT show (Hall B1 Booth 441/540). OptiFix pumps are designed to be disassembled in five simple steps, giving them the best mean time to repair in their class while reducing downtime, maintenance, and service expenses. Allweiler is a business segment of CIRCOR.

“Even the fastest employees can’t cut maintenance times by up to 85%. The patented design lets you remove the rotor and stator without taking off the discharge and inlet casing. This slashes maintenance, repair, and configuration times of OptiFix pumps to a fraction of the time normally required,” says Jens Ebinghaus, Senior Vice President EMEA. “If the customer also chooses the patented ALLDUR® stator, they can extend service life by up to five times.”

Allweiler has been supplying pumping solutions to wastewater plants around the world for more than 60 years. In addition to the new OptiFix pumps, Allweiler will also exhibit selected products from its wastewater treatment solutions. This includes everything from progressing cavity and peristaltic pumps to macerators, centrifugal pumps, and propeller pumps in many different sizes. For abrasive liquids, Allweiler will display its patented Alldur stator and the All-Optiflow pump.

In late 2017 CIRCOR International, Inc. purchased Colfax Corporation’s fluid handling segment, of which Allweiler is a part. With its multifaceted portfolio of leading brands that target a wide variety of end markets and sales territories, CIRCOR is able to provide a comprehensive range of liquid-handling solutions. This includes an extensive portfolio of pumps, valves, controllers, and services.