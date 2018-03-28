ALANDCS Helps People in Enhancing the Aesthetic And Market Value Of their Homes at Low Rates!

At ALANDCS, we are committed to offering high-class service for home renovation in Connecticut and surrounding areas. We are specialized in accomplishing major renovation projects like replacement of flooring, roofing, and home repairs, etc. successfully. And we are known as one of the most favorite Connecticut remodeling contractors due to our top class services and prompt customer response. If you are seeking for a home improvement project in your area, then you can consult with us. We are capable for managing all sizes of home remodeling projects so small or significant size of your home is not an issue for us, and we can complete it successfully with our competency and in-depth knowledge in our field.

We are licensed and registered home improvement contractors in the United States and have many years of experience in the relating field. We are capable of serving home and office owners for renovation projects and always work by keeping in mind 100 percent satisfaction of our clients. If you want to renovate your home with painting, then we can make it happen on your behalf. We can paint your house with beautiful color collection according to your choice and give it brand new look by repairing cracks in the walls and also repairing the roof. We will use superior quality paints, and our team of skilled painters will accomplish the task on time.

We are also expert in kitchen remodeling projects by installing customized cabinets to enhance storage space for your kitchen. We can make it new for you by installing new shelves and racks. We can re-organize your kitchen well and provide you the enjoyable experience of cooking. We can fix tiles on the kitchen floor and also decorate walls with painting and wallpapers. We are also expert in bathroom renovation and can make your bathing experience hi-tech and enjoyable. Our services are affordable as compared to other renovation contractors and we are number one in the quality and efficiency of the renovation projects.

You can visit our official site for viewing our gallery for previous projects and also get a free cost quotation from us for the proposed renovation project. You can even compare our charges with others and also read our customer’s reviews about our services before hiring our remodeling services.

About the Company:

ALANDCS is a professional company in Connecticut which offers renovation services to residential and commercial clients, and it is one among the best Connecticut remodeling contractors. It has more than 35 years of experience and always remains ahead in the renovation technology. The company has customized renovation plans to suit the needs of every client, and it is successfully serving with superior quality results and offering affordable services to regular as well as new clients. The proud owner of the company is Alan Dinsmoor who has particular expertise in completing all type of renovation projects with the support of his skilled and hard-working team.

Contact Details:

Alan Dinsmoor Contracting Services

429 Long Meadow Rd

Middlebury, CT 06762

1-203-910-5005

info@alandcs.com

Mon – Sat 8:00a – 7:00p

Sunday CLOSED