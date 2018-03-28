Agaricus Bisporus Market Trends, And Forecasts (2016–2021)

The Global Agaricus Bisporus Market was worth USD xx billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of xx%, to reach USD xx billion by 2021. Mushrooms are fleshy, porous, spore bearing fruity parts of a fungus, and are mostly grouped as vegetables. Agaricus bisporus is a standard name of edible mushroom grown in the grasslands of North America and Europe. In immature state, it is available in two colours white and brown. When immature and white, it is commonly known as common mushroom, white mushroom, brown mushroom, table mushroom and cultivated mushroom. When immature and brown, this mushroom is known as swiss brown mushroom, roman brown mushroom, baby bella and chestnut mushroom.

When mature, it is known as portobello mushroom, smaller sized portobello mushrooms are called as portabellini or portobellini. This type of mushroom is one of the most commonly and widely used mushrooms in the world and it is cultivated in more than seventy countries. Agaricus bisporus is an excellent source of dietary mineral phosphorus and vitamin D which increases substantially after exposure to UV light. Mushrooms contain hydrazine derivatives, which involves in carcinogenic activity. They generally grow in the fields and grassy areas following rain, from late spring through to autumn, especially in association with manure.

Growing health awareness, increasing meat substitute demand, rise in processed food consumption, shifting consumer preferences towards vegan food, new R&D technologies for the cultivation of mushrooms, less cost intensive, technological advancements and favourable government initiatives are driving the growth of Global Agaricus bisporus market. However, short shelf life, heavily labour intensive, high operational costs and climatic issues are hindering the growth of the market.

The Global Agaricus bisporus market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user and region. Depending on the type, the market is segmented into fresh mushroom and processed. The processed mushroom is sub-segmented into dried, frozen and canned. Processed mushroom is anticipated to have the highest market because of the exports and imports around the world. Application segment is segmented into restaurants, supermarkets, cafeterias, hotels and others. Restaurants have the largest market while supermarkets are expected to have the fastest growing rate. The market has also been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. Europe dominated the global market followed by North America. Asia-pacific is expected to have the fastest growing rate due to the emerging economies such as China and India, rising population and growing health awareness.

Some of the key players dominating the Global Agaricus bisporus market are The Mushroom Company, Bonduelle Fresh Europe, Agro Dutch Industries Ltd., Drinkwater’s Button Mushrooms Limited, Banken Champignons, Lutece Holdings B.V., Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd., Monaghan Button Mushrooms Ireland, Monterey Button Mushrooms Inc, Okechamp S.A., Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc., and The Button Mushroom company.

