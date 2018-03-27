There could be more chances to lotto am mittwochgewinnzahlen

One great part of playing the lotto every Wednesday (and Saturday) is the excitement that surrounds the draw. There are millions who participate in the German lotto 6 out of 49 because they know that cracking the jackpot will make them a millionaire. Some players are of the opinion that there are more chances of lotto am mittwochgewinnzahlen. Rush and pose the lotto gewinnabfrage as soon as the draw is done and you could be one of the winners.

Participating in the German lotto 6 out of 49 is as simple as you can think. Since this is a game of chance, there is really no skill that you need to deploy. Even if you are a first-time participant or a novice, all you need to do is put your bet on the numbers that you think will be drawn. Once you have made your submission, you only need to follow the draw and who knows? You can be the winner of a huge jackpot of up to €11 million.

Is it indeed better to play lotto on Wednesdays?

You will get mixed answers when you ask this question to the players. There are, however, some definite benefits of playing the lotto on Wednesdays. The first benefit is that there is a lower number of players who participate on Wednesdays compared to Saturdays. This is because Wednesday falls in the middle of the work week. This automatically increases your odds of winning. Then there is the matter of the jackpot. If there was no jackpot winner on the previous Saturday, the money gets added to the Wednesday jackpot. Again, your odds of winning the jackpot is higher because you have lesser number of competitors.

When you keep these two points in mind, it does seem like a good idea to play on Wednesdays. The draw on Saturdays brings in some extra excitement though – it is the weekend and scores of people follow the draw from the bars and the pubs as they enjoy their weekly dose of sports. Weekend is also the time when you catch up with your friends and family and it is a great occasion to sit together and follow the draw live.

When to submit the bet and how to track the results live?

There are specific times for you to submit your ticket if you want to participate in the lotto game. While no standard time has been ascertained for you to submit your bet, the submission time depends on the federal region from where you are participating. If you choose to play online, you can enjoy the benefit of submitting your bet slightly later. But ensure that you abide by the timelines because the cost of your ticket will go to waste otherwise. And to make matters worse, your combination could be the winning combination for that day and nothing that you do can make you win.

Similarly, there is no timeframe for you to pose your lotto gewinnabfrage. Since the lotto draw is now telecast online, the easiest way for you to track the draw is through one of the lottery websites. Some websites also allow you to sync your smartphone calendar with their calendars and the live winning numbers are sent to your smartphone calendar the moment they are drawn.

Remember that the Wednesday draw is conducted at 18:25 and the Saturday draw is conducted at 19:25 – this will help you track the draw live.

The draw is also telecast delayed on TV and if you are not in a hurry, you can catch the action later. But would you really want to do that? Since you will be all excitement on when the draw is conducted, it is natural that you would want to know immediately whether you are a winner or not. Going online seems to be the best option in light of this.

The German lotto is more than 60 years old and there are millions of players who participate in the draw. You never know when Lady Luck would shine on you and make you a millionaire. Just ensure that you play the game for fun and don’t put pressure on yourself to win the jackpot. There are other winning odds too.

Some players think they have a better chance to lotto am mittwochgewinnzahlen. You can also play on Saturdays and pose your lotto gewinnabfrage live online.