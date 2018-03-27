Super capacitor in Public Safety Market 2016 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2022

Market Scenario:

Super capacitors, also known as ultra-capacitors, available in different types as electrochemical double layer capacitors, electric double-layer capacitors and pseudo capacitors, do not have a conventional dielectric. They instead have plates that are filled with two layers of an identical substance, which allows for separating the charge. Without the need for a dielectric, the plates of a super capacitor is packed with a larger surface area which results in high capacitance. A super capacitor contains a positive cathode which uses activated carbon material. Charges are stored in an electric double layer. Development of the layer happens at the interface between the electrolyte and the carbon. The Super Capacitor Market consists of different materials such as electrodes, activated carbon, activated carbon fibres, carbon aerogel, carbide-derived carbon, graphene, metal oxides and others.

The study indicates that by the introduction of hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), smart grids, and renewable energy systems the demand for super capacitors has increased and thus resulted as driving factors for the super capacitor market. The super capacitor has advanced features which provides backups to low power equipments such as micro controllers, RAM, SRAM at the time of power cut off. Apart from it, laptop computers, portable media players, hand-held device, GPS and others have a requirement of stabilized power supply which can be easily satisfied by using super capacitors resulting to be the key driving factor for the growth of super capacitor market.

The Global Super capacitor Market is expected to grow at USD 4 Billion by 2022, at 22% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players:

Panasonic Corporation (Japan),

Ioxus (U.S.),

CAP-XX (Australia),

Angstron Materials (U.S.),

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (U.S.),

LS Ultracapacitor (South Korea),

Graphenex (UK),

Vina Technology (South Korea),

Nesscap Energy Inc. (Canada),

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Segments:

The global super capacitor market has been segmented on the basis of type, material, application, end-user and region.

Super capacitor by Type:

Double layer capacitor

Pseudo capacitor

Hybrid capacitor

Super capacitor by Material:

Electrodes

Activated carbon

Activated carbon fibres

Carbon aerogel

Carbide-derived carbon

Graphene

Metal oxides

Others

Super capacitor by Application:

Audio system

Camera

Solar Watch

Laptop

Aircraft

Others

Super capacitor by End-user:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Super capacitor Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that Asia-Pacific is dominating the super capacitor market with a highest market share. Asia – Pacific countries like China, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and Japan are ahead in the in Super capacitor market due to increasing penetration of high-tech devices, increased installation of energy storage systems, introduction to hybrid transportation and many more. The study predicts Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region in the super capacitor market.

Intended Audience

System Integrators

Super capacitor Panel Technicians and Technologist

Network equipment vendors

OEMs

Super capacitor vendors

Network infrastructure integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Study Objectives of Super capacitor Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Super capacitor Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Super capacitor Market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, material, application, end-user and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Super capacitor Market.

