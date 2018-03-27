Super Absorbent Polymers Market : New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Super Absorbent Polymers Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Super Absorbent Polymers Market by Types (sodium polyacrylate, polyacrylamide copolymers), by applications (baby diaper sector, adult incontinence product, feminine hygiene product) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Super Absorbent Polymers Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Super Absorbent Polymers Market.

Segment Covered

The report on global super absorbent polymers market covers segments such as, type and applications. On the basis of type the global super absorbent polymers market is categorized into sodium polyacrylate, polyacrylamide copolymers and other polymers. On the basis of applications the global super absorbent polymers market is categorized into baby diaper sector, adult incontinence product, feminine hygiene product and other sectors.

The emerging economies are expected to boost demand for global super absorbent polymers market with rising applications in different industry verticals. Sodium polyacrylate is the common super absorbent polymer used in the manufacture of personal hygiene products. Sodium polyacrylate, also termed as sodium salt of polyacrylic acid has wide range of industrial and commercial applications. Sodium polyacrylate is used in the manufacture of baby diapers, feminine hygiene products and as an artificial snow. It is also used for other applications such as agriculture, construction and other industrial applications. In addition, polyacrylamide copolymers are produced from acrylamide subunits have high water absorbent. Polyacrylamide copolymers are used in applications such as papermaking, wastewater treatment, facial surgery, and screen-printing, among others. Super absorbent polymers have wide range of applications in the market. They are categorized into general, medical and others. Among the mentioned applications, general applications are expected to be the largest and fastest growing application of super absorbent polymers market. In medical applications, advanced wound care is the largest consumer of super absorbent polymers.

Growing hygiene concerns among the consumers, especially in the emerging economies has led to increase in demand for hygiene products. This has led to rise in demand for super absorbent polymers in the market. Growing demand for baby diapers and sanitary products has also led to huge market demand from the developed as well as developing economies.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2015-2023. North America is the largest consumer of super absorbent polymers due to high demand and usage of hygiene products in the region.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global super absorbent polymers market such as, BASF SE, BAYER AG, Evonik Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corp, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., SDP Global Co. Ltd, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd, LG Chem and Sanyo Chemical Industries.

