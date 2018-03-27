Specialty Chemical Market – Industry Shares, Market Strategies and Key Players 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Specialty Chemical Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Specialty Chemical Market by type (advanced ceramic materials, construction chemicals, electronic chemicals, food additives, and mining chemicals), by function (antioxidants, biocides, catalysts, enzymes, specialty coatings and specialty pigments among others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Specialty Chemical Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Specialty Chemical Market. According to the report the Global Specialty Chemical Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global Specialty Chemical market by type, function and region. The types include advanced ceramic materials, construction chemicals, electronic chemicals, food additives, mining chemicals, oilfield chemicals, pesticides, plastic additives, printing inks, rubber processing chemicals, specialty paper chemicals, textile chemicals, specialty surfactants, specialty polymers and water management chemicals. The functions include antioxidants, biocides, catalysts, enzymes, separation membranes, specialty coatings and specialty pigments among others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific leads the global specialty chemicals market followed by North America and Europe. Increasing industrial activities in developing countries such as India and China will increases the demand for specialty chemicals in these countries. China and Japan are expected to lead the Asia-Pacific market.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Henkel Ag & Co. KGAA (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), AkzoNobel N.V. (The Netherlands), Evonik Industries AG (Germany) and Clariant AG (Switzerland), Huntsman International LLC (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Albemarle Corporation (U.S.), and Ashland Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of specialty chemical globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of specialty chemical. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the specialty chemical market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

The report also provides in depth analysis of impact of reach policy (registration, evaluation and authorization of chemicals) adopted by the European Union on the global specialty chemical market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This section also provides crucial information on safety profiles of the chemicals in European Union. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the specialty chemical market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global Specialty Chemical Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Specialty Chemical Market

4.Global Specialty Chemical Market Analysis, by Type (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

4.1 Specialty Mining Chemicals

4.2 Water Treatment Chemicals

4.3 Adhesives

4.4 Electronic Chemicals

4.5 Specialty Paper Chemicals

4.6 Pesticides

4.7 Rubber Processing Chemicals

4.8 Advanced Ceramic Materials

4.9 Plastic Additives

4.10 Construction Chemicals

4.11 Specialty Oilfields Chemicals

4.12 Textile Chemicals

4.13 Food Additives

4.14 Printing Inks

4.15 Specialty Polymers

5.Global Specialty Chemical Market Analysis, by Function (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

5.1 Antioxidants

5.2 Biocides

5.3 Catalysts

5.4 Specialty Enzymes

5.5 Separation Membranes

5.6 Specialty Coatings

5.7 Specialty Pigments

5.8 Surfactant

5.9 Demulsifier

6.Global Specialty Chemical Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Specialty Chemical Market by Type (USD Million, KT)

6.1.2 North America Specialty Chemical Market by Function (USD Million, KT)

6.1.2 North America Specialty Chemical Market by Country (USD Million, KT)6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Specialty Chemical Market by Type (USD Million, KT)

6.2.2 Europe Specialty Chemical Market by Function (USD Million, KT)

6.2.2 Europe Specialty Chemical Market by Country (USD Million, KT)

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Chemical Market by Type (USD Million, KT)

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Chemical Market by Function (USD Million, KT)

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Chemical Market by Country (USD Million, KT)

6.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.4.1 RoW Specialty Chemical Market by Type (USD Million, KT)

6.4.2 RoW Specialty Chemical Market by Function (USD Million, KT)

6.4.2 RoW Specialty Chemical Market by Sub-region (USD Million, KT)

7.Company Profiles

7.1 Albemarle Corporation

7.2 Akzonobel N.V.

7.3 Ashland Inc.

7.4 BASF SE

7.5 Chemtura Corporation

7.6 Clariant AG

7.7 Cytec Industries Inc.

7.8 Evonik Industries AG

7.9 Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

7.10 Solvay SA

7.11 The DOW Chemical Company

7.12 Bayer AG

7.13 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

7.15 Exxon Mobil Corporation

7.16 Ferro Corporation

7.17 Huntsman Corporation

7.18 Novozymes

7.19 PPG Industries

