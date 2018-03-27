Southpoint Quality Dental Implements a Simple 4-Step Invisalign® Process

Southpoint Quality Dental explains its simple 4-step system for Invisalign® treatment.

[FREDERICKSBURG, 3/27/2018] – Misaligned teeth are a common orthodontic condition. For this reason, Southpoint Quality Dental offers the innovative Invisalign® treatment for patients who want to straighten their teeth without the use of traditional metal braces. The dental practice implements and walks patients through the simple 4-step process of the alternative teeth straightening procedure.

An Easy 4-Step System for Patients

Invisalign® is increasingly popular for its ability to straighten teeth with the use of virtually invisible aligners. Southpoint Quality Dental, therefore, eagerly explains its simple 4-step system to interested patients who qualify for the treatment.

First, the office sends precise treatment instructions to the laboratory that makes the clear aligners. Second, the lab uses advanced 3D computer technology to produce finely calibrated ready-to-wear aligners. Third, the patient uses each set of aligners for two weeks, taking them out only when eating, brushing, and flossing. And finally, the aligners — replaced every two weeks — gradually move the teeth to the dentist’s prescribed position.

A Virtually Invisible Alternative to Braces

Many dental patients want to have straighter teeth without the hassle of metal wires and brackets. So, they take advantage of clear Invisalign® aligners. The advantages of Invisalign® go beyond virtual invisibility that makes for pleasing aesthetics, though. Other benefits include the following:

• Improved Comfort: Customized and removable Invisalign® aligners are more comfortable than metal braces.

• Convenience of Use: Patients may remove the aligners to drink, eat, and brush their teeth.

• Shorter Treatment Period: Invisalign® usually takes 6 to 15 months of treatment time, which is generally shorter than the duration of traditional metal braces.

Given these benefits and the simple 4-step process implemented by the dental practice, patients with misaligned teeth often opt for Invisalign® treatment from Southpoint Quality Dental.

About Southpoint Quality Dental

Southpoint Quality Dental is a full-service dental practice in Stafford and Fredericksburg, VA. It proudly offers comprehensive dental services for the entire family. As such, it offers services that range from a baby’s first dental check-up to denture fittings for older adults.

The dental practice goes by the motto, “We Put Quality First.” As a result, it uses the latest dental technologies and techniques to effectively take care of each patient’s needs.

Get to know the team at http://www.qualitydentalva.com/.