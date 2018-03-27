Parker Jewish Institute’s Lina Scacco Honored By Association of Jewish Aging Services

New Hyde Park, New York — Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation is proud to announce that Lina Scacco, Parker’s Assistant Vice President of Corporate Outreach and Development, received the 2018 Professional Of The Year Award from the Association of Jewish Aging Services (AJAS). She received the award at the AJAS Annual Conference held in mid-February, 2018, at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The award recognizes outstanding professionals who have made important contributions to administration, social work, nursing, marketing or development, and whose facility is a member of AJAS.

“Parker Jewish Institute is proud that Lina received this prestigious award from AJAS,” stated Michael N. Rosenblut, Parker President and CEO. “Lina reflects the highest standards of professional knowledge and expertise, shows exceptional leadership, and is highly respected by the staff, residents and families served by Parker. She is truly deserving of this honor,” he added.

In her multi-faceted role, Ms. Scacco plays a critical role in the planning and implementation of Parker’s marketing and communications, government relations, publicity and informational programs and events, which are integral to the organization’s mission and growth. In addition, she developed and implemented strategies designed for marketing, public relations and outreach for all Parker business units, including Development and the Nerken Center for Research and Grants. She has also integrated a marketing intelligence and census analytics solution tool, enabling Parker to manage clinical information and other patient/resident data, while optimizing census growth, tracking sourcing patterns and streamlining reimbursements.

Ms. Scacco is also responsible for new business development, identifying and communicating potential health care initiatives which will allow Parker to create programs and services to better serve health care needs of the area’s ever changing population. In this capacity, she supervises community-based programs such as: the Parker Certified Home Health Agency, Comprehensive Community Hospice at Parker Jewish Institute, and Parker on Madison, a Social Adult Day Care Program for the Frail Elderly.

Aside from the aforementioned, Ms. Scacco spends time volunteering in the community for a number of related organizations. She is an active member of the following: Samuel Field Y, Community Business Partnership Council; Senior Activity Generational Endowment Foundation (SAGE) of Glen Cove; Senior Umbrella Network, Nassau and Queens; Services Now for Adult Persons (SNAP); Queens Interagency Council on Aging (QICA); Queensboro Council for Social Welfare (QCSW) and the Business Council.

Ms. Scacco graduated from Fordham University in the Bronx, New York, with a Business Administration Degree in Marketing and Management. A resident of Glen Head, New York with her husband Gus, Lina’s son Peter is a CPA and daughter Jacqueline a senior in college.

Parker Jewish Institute, conveniently located at the Queens-Nassau County border in New Hyde Park, is a leading provider of Short Term Rehabilitation and Long Term Care. At the forefront of innovation in patient-centered health care and new technology, Parker is a leader in teaching and geriatric research. Parker Jewish Institute features round-the-clock clinical teams, and is nationally renowned as a skilled nursing facility, as well as a provider of community-based health care, encompassing Social Adult Day Care, Home Health Care and Hospice Program. For more information, go to: www.parkerinstitute.org

