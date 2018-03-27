Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market Size to reach $1.0 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market, published by KBV research, the Global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market size is expected to reach $1.0 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 22.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Phone-based Out-of-Band (OOB) Authentication Market by Region in 2018, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 20.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.8% during (2019 – 2023) in Global Hardware Out-of-Band (OOB) Authentication Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 25.2% during (2019 – 2023).
The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Out-of-Band (OOB) Authentication Market by Vertical in 2018, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 21.2 % during the forecast period. The Government market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.5% during (2019 – 2023). Additionally, The Healthcare & Lifesciences market would attain market value of $135.7 million by 2023.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/out-of-band-oob-authentication-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of CA Technologies, Inc., Symantec Corporation, CensorNet Ltd., Deepnet Security, Early Warning Services, LLC, Gemalto NV, Shearwater Group (SecurEnvoy Ltd.), StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., BICS (TeleSign), and VASCO Data Security International, Inc.
Global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market Segmentation
By Solution Type
Phone-based
Hardware
By Vertical
BFSI
Payment Card Industry
Government
Healthcare & Lifesciences
Others
By Geography
Companies Profiled
CA Technologies, Inc.
Symantec Corporation
CensorNet Ltd.
Deepnet Security
Early Warning Services, LLC
Gemalto NV
Shearwater Group (SecurEnvoy Ltd.)
StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
BICS (TeleSign)
VASCO Data Security International, Inc.
