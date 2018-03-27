Myntra launches Dressberry’s capsule collection inspired by the DIY trend

India, March 27th, 2018: This season get inspired to create, design and spice –up plain ordinary tops & tees with Dressberry’s capsule collection. The collection comprising of cool graphics and quirky styling is specifically designed for young girls who love diversity and individuality. Keeping up with the growing DIY culture, Dressberry has created a fun way to use and re-use young fashion tees- creating diverse looks by cutting the Graphics and playing with design details. Through the medium of graphics that can be cut to manipulate the silhouettes; playing with the length, necklines and details like distress holes. Each piece brings an unexpected strong feminine touch to contemporary styling like ruching & tie ups.

The Color Palate: With a colour palette of summer, shades of peach & military green stand out as the kick-off colours for the season, moving through to pops of blues hues as the months warm up. Summer white and pastels take a new approach with the launch of this collection

About Myntra:

Myntra is India’s leading platform for fashion brands and pioneer in m-commerce play. Myntra has partnered with over 2000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, Ferrari, Timberland, US Polo, FabIndia, Biba and many more to offer a wide range in latest branded fashion and lifestyle wear. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country. With the largest in-season product catalogue, 100% authentic products, Cash on Delivery and 30-day Exchange/Return policy, Myntra is today the preferred shopping destination in India.

For Further information contact:

Shwetha Nanaiah| shwetha.n@prpundit.com | +919741864300

Aanchel Bhateja | aanchel.b@prpundit.com | +9199866981