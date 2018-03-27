Most Commonly Abused Prescription Drugs

If you thought only abuse is limited to street drugs, check again. In addition to illegal street drugs, such as heroin and cocaine, many people abuse prescription drugs or medicines. Prescription drug abuse creates as severe health issues as are caused by the illegal drugs.

Most people think that the medicines prescribed by their doctors are totally safe whereas the fact is that most prescription drugs cause side effects. Sometimes they even trigger severe health conditions.

It is important to understand which prescription medicines can cause addiction if you wish to avoid a substance use disorder. Here are the 3 commonly prescribed medications that carry a high risk for abuse and addiction.

Central Nervous System Depressants

CNS or Central nervous system depressants, commonly known as tranquilizers, calm the brain, for example, Benzos or Benzodiazepines. Sold under brand names like Xanax, Klonopin, and Valium, benzos are the most common drugs that people abuse.

While Xanax or alprazolam is prescribed to treat anxiety and panic disorders by depressing the CNS to help you relax, its abuse causes fast-acting sedation.

Valium and Klonopin are well-known for their sedative and alcohol-like effects.

Tranquilizer abuse can also cause blackouts and overdose that may lead to death.

Stimulants

Opposed to tranquilizers, stimulants are drugs that increase brain activity, making you feel more energetic and alert, for example, Ritalin and Adderall.

Adderall is an amphetamine, used to treat narcolepsy and ADHD or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Students, shift workers and truck drivers often abuse Adderall.

Ritalin is similar to Adderall. It stimulates dopamine production in the brain and increases alertness. Prolonged use can lead to dependence and addiction.

Opiates and Opioids

Opiates and opioids are prescription drugs to relieve pain. They stimulate dopamine production. They are often prescribed to treat chronic pain. Opiates are natural opium derivatives, such as codeine and morphine. Opioids are partial or full synthetics, such as oxycodone and hydrocodone.

Codeine is commonly found in prescription cough syrup. Excessive use cause sedation. It is popular due to its use in a beverage, purple drank, a mixture that includes soda and candy.

Oxycodone is prescribed under the brands OxyContin and Percocet. These drugs alter the brain’s perception and response to pain. Their abuse causes a euphoric effect that is highly addictive.

Overcome addiction to prescription or other drugs right away by seeking help at a reliable rehab.

