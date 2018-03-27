Middle-East And Africa Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Size Worth $6,689.7 million by 2021| CAGR: 6.88%

OTC drugs market in Middle East and Africa has been estimated at USD 4,448.4 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6,689.7 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022. Over the counter(OTC) capsules are the safe and effective pills, which can be sold at the pharmacies and neighborhood shops, over-the-counter, with out health practitioner’s prescription. These tablets are used for commonplace ailments. Easy accessibility, low value, convenience, consumer-empowering characteristics are the advantages of OTC drugs.

The healthcare state of affairs in Africa is making improvements to up with many overseas collaborators becoming a member of the African international locations. Along with that, public are also resorting to lower-priced options due to elevating expenses in healthcare. Due to the low according to-capita income in majority of the nations in Africa, the OTC capsules are added to people at decrease charges, consequently, looking to extend the purchaser base. These are a number of the drivers that shoot up the market boom. However, the market growth is improperly hindered due to the issue of drug substance abuse and lack of knowledge in below-developed areas.

The African market is segmented based on product and geographically. The product market basically caters medicines inside the classes like analgesics, cough, cold and flu products, dermatological merchandise, gastrointestinal merchandise, vitamins, minerals, weight loss products, sleep aids, ophthalmic merchandise, smoking cession aids and other products.

Get a comprehensive overview of the Market: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/middle-east-and-africa-over-the-counter-drugs-market-514/

Africa is a newly rising market inside the subject of OTC capsules, as most of the African international locations are under-advanced. Amongst the growing countries, South Africa is stated to be the leading contributor to the African market. The principal trouble triumphing inside the African marketplace is drug substance abuse. Codeine used in Broncleer cough syrup is banned in South Africa, as it’s miles considered to be the maximum abused OTC drug.

Request for Sample Brochure: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/middle-east-and-africa-over-the-counter-drugs-market-514/request-sample

GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson and Johnson, Novartis, Bayer, Pfizer, Sanofi and Takeda are the leading businesses that make a contribution to the marketplace.

Scope of the Report:

• The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

• The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

• What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

Inquire before buying: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/middle-east-and-africa-over-the-counter-drugs-market-514/inquire

About Us:

Market Data Forecast is a firm working in the area of market research and business intelligence. With rich experience in research across various business domains, we cater to the needs of both individual and corporate clients. Our analyst team comprises expert professionals in market research, who with their collective knowledge and sksillset dedicatedly serve clients from various industries and regions.

Contact:

Abhishek Shukla

Sales Manager (International Business Development)

Market Data Forecast

Direct Line: +1-888-702-9626

Mobile: +91 998 555 0206

Mail: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Visit MarketDataForecast Blog @ http://www.marketdataforecast.com/blog/

View latest Press Releases of MDF @ http://www.marketdataforecast.com/press-releases