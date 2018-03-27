Meade Instruments Corp.

Dear Meade Dealer, prospective dealer and business partners,

First of all, I would like to thank you for your support for Meade and Coronado brand telescopes, sport optics and accessories. Your support over the years have helped the Meade/Coronado brand in Eastern Europe.

Providing the whole range of quality Meade and Coronado products in Eastern Europe have been a challenge. Meade’s primary goal is to be able to make most of our product offerings available to you and your customers in a short amount of time.

To achieve this goal, Meade Instruments is pleased to announce the appointment of Levenhuk, as Meade Instruments exclusive distributor in Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia.

“We have carefully selected Levenhuk due to their commitment to invest in marketing, advertising, stocking and servicing the Meade and Coronado brand products. We are confident that Levenhuk will be instrumental in continuing to build and strengthen the Meade/Coronado brand and tradition in these 4 countries” says Victor Aniceto, President of Meade Instruments.

“This is a very important contract for our company. We are eager to provide our clients with the best products in optics and the Meade Instruments brand is definitely state of the art in the segment of hi-end tools for observing the Space, planets and the Sun. With our warehouses in Prague, Czechia and other capitals in Eastern Europe we will be able to fulfill prompt shipping requests as well as guarantee the best technical support and services.” says Anton Epifanov, CEO, Levenhuk.

We look forward to your co-operation with our newly appointed authorized distributor to bring great success to the revival of Meade brand name and to you as our valued customers.

For any information www.meade-east-europe.eu

Victor Aniceto

President

Meade Instruments USA