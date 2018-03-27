Low Intensity Sweeteners Market 2018: Global Industry Review, Research, Statistics and Growth to 2027

Market Overview:

Due to the large number of health benefits associated with the consumption of low intensity sweeteners, the market is growing at an exponential pace of development on the global stage.

The growing concern among consumers regarding weight gain, obesity, and diabetes has accelerated the demand for low intensity sweeteners. They are safer substitutes for sugar and help in weight management. Also, diabetes is one of the most common chronic disease and its global prevalence rose significantly over the years. Additionally, low intensity sweeteners play a great role in preventing tooth decay and it has been preferred by many food and beverage industry specifically chewing gum industry.

One of the significant reasons of the rising growth of low intensity sweeteners is the mounting growth of various beverages. Beverages are gaining traction both in the developed and developing economies. Due to the increasing population coupled with the rising per capita disposable income is anticipated to fuel the sales of beverages. Apart from that, factors such as rising women workforce and increasing demand of convenience products are anticipated to be significant factors for increasing demand of beverages which is ultimately anticipated to fuel the overall growth of low intensity sweeteners.

Furthermore, the product is available in variety of forms such as sticks, spoonful, tablets, liquid, and packets to cater to the different needs of consumer. The low intensity sweeteners have wider application areas due to which it became relatively easier for the product to find its niche in the market place. They are widely used in food and beverage products, pharmaceutical industry, bakery and confectionary, personal and oral care, nutritional supplements market, and can also be used for industrial application, thereby propelling the demand for the product.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players profiled in Global Low Intensity Sweeteners Market report include , Purecircle & Tate & Lyle.

Latest Industry Updates:

Jul 2017 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) has acquired Chamtor, a producer of wheat based sweeteners and starches. This acquisition is in line with the company’s strategy to expand its business in Western European market.

Jun 2017 Lampados International, Ltd., has launched Liteez, its new, 3D stevia sweetener for hot drinks. This “free-from” meringue kiss addresses the growing demand for sugar reduction in beverages.

Mar 2017 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) has launched two new sweetener brands, SweetRight stevia and VerySweet monk fruit. Through this product launch, the company aims to strengthen its product portfolio.

Nov 2016 Symrise NA has launched a new product SymLife Sweet, a series of flavors under their Taste for Life Platform that provides sweetness modulation solutions in a variety of food products, is taking hold among food and beverage companies.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Low Intensity Sweeteners Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Among these, Asia Pacific region is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period 2017-2027. The increasing consumer awareness and the demand for convenience food are some of the significant reasons for the growing use of low intensity sweetener based products in the Asia Pacific market. However, North American region is estimated to witness a maximum growth in the global low intensity sweeteners market during the forecast period 2017-2027. The major importers of low intensity sweeteners include Mexico, Germany, Philippines, the U.K. and France. Europe is dominating the global Low Intensity Sweeteners market followed by Asia Pacific. Brazil is among the top supplier of sucrose which forms a major base feedstock for producing low intensity sweeteners. Furthermore, high demand for sugar substitutes among the consumers is key driving factor in this region.

Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness and growing demand for low calorie sugar substitutes has uplifted the demand for low intensity sweeteners in Asia Pacific countries like India, China and Japan which is expected to boost the growth of the low intensity sweeteners market during the review period.