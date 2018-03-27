Grain And Cereals Crop Protection Market Forecasts (2017–2022)

The Global Grain and Cereals Crop Protection Market was worth USD xx billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of xx%, to reach USD xx billion by 2021. Crop protection is the subject of dealing with plant science and practice of managing plant diseases, weeds and other pests that damages crop and forestry which leads to decrease in crop production. Various factors such as soil erosion, urbanization, land pollution and climatic conditions have led to the reduction in the size of arable land. This reduction has subsequently forced farmers to increase the crop yield from limited size of the arable land where they started using crop protection chemicals, which helps in enhancing the yield and quality of crops

Cereals and grains are the most farmed crop all over the world because they are most durable than other staple foods. Maize, Rice, Wheat, Barley, Oats, Millet and Rye are some of the most farmed crops in cereals. There are various pesticide based approaches such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides in order to control pests or weeds. Although pesticides have various advantages, there are some drawbacks such as potential toxicity to humans and other species and environmental concerns. Increase in technology advancements in farming techniques such as crop protection and soil management are increasing the crop yield.

Growing demand for high-quality nutritious food like cereals and grains, increasing population and decreasing arable lands, increasing consumer awareness about pesticide consumption, growth in demand for biopesticides, Governments initiatives for the use of biopesticides because of their low toxicity, greater safety and higher effectiveness in controlling pests, product innovations and technology advancements are driving the growth of Global grain and cereal crop protection market. However, research and development costs, toxicity on humans and livestock, stringent rules by authorities, specific fruits and vegetables have been resulted in increasing sugar levels of individuals, which can have serious consequences for diabetics and rising of crop protection alternatives like biotechnology and genetic engineering.

The Global grain and cereal crop protection market is segmented on the basis of product type, form, and distribution channel. Based on the product type, the market is segmented into Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides and others. Herbicides were the largest and fastest growing segment among products and this trend will continue up to 2022. On the basis of form, the market is segmented into synthetic pesticides, bio pesticides and others. Based on the distribution, the market is segmented into retailers, online, convenience stores and others. Grains and cereals accounts for the highest segment in terms of revenue among all crop-based as well as non-crop based protection products.

The market has also been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. North America followed by Asia Pacific and Europe have the largest revenue due to the demand for grain and cereal crop protection products and presence of large pesticide manufacturing companies. Asia Pacific is anticipated to have fastest growing rate due to the growing population, increasing consumption of food products, and consumer awareness about health and wellness in developing countries such as India, China, and Japan.

Key companies dominating the Global fruits and vegetables crop protection market are Bayer Crop Science, FMC, Adama Agricultural Solutions, DuPont, BASF SE, Dow Agro Sciences, Syngenta International, Nufarm, Valent Biosciences, Monsanto Company, Arysta Life Science, Natural Industries and IsAgro Spa.

