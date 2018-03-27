Global Metabolomics Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Metabolomics Market” offers a clear insight about the “Biotechnology” assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the market for “Biotechnology “in the near future.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/1731

A large pool of players with a robust presence points towards the high degree of competition in the global metabolomics.market Thermo Fisher, Biocrates Life Sciences, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu, Human Metabolome Technologies, Waters, Metabolon, LECO, Bruker, and Bio-Rad Laboratories are some of the key companies leading this market, finds a new research report

.Hitherto, these companies have relied upon innovation and product advancements for the growth of their business. Over the coming years, a shift in their focus towards strategic alliances can be observed, states the market study.

global market metabolomics will expand at a healthy CAGR of 17.10% during the period from 2016 to 2024 and reach a value of US$2.49 bn by the end of the forecast period. Drug assessment, nutrigenomics, biomarker discovery, and clinical toxicology have emerged as the key application areas for metabolomics across the world, states the report.

Demand for HPLC technique to remain Strong

The report considers separation and detection as the prime techniques utilized in metabolomics. Gas chromatography, high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), capillary electrophoresis, and ultra-performance liquid chromatography (UPLC) have surfaces as the key separation techniques, among which, HPLC technique enjoys the most prominent demand across the world. Researchers project this trend to continue over the next few years.

In terms of geography, the market reports its presence across Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Among these, North America and Europe has been leading the global market and are expected to remain doing so in the years to come, notes the research study.

Download Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/metabolomics-market

Surge in Demand for Personalized Medicines Propels Market

“The substantial increase in the demand for personalized medicines, especially in North America and Europe, is the main factor behind the growth of the global metabolomics market. Apart from this, the surge in government initiatives and funding in research and the rising need for toxicology technologies and enhanced research and development activities across a number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are also propelling this market remarkably across the world.

On the other hand, the decreasing uptake rate of advanced technologies and data processing and analysis by conventional workers and the lack of skilled professionals may restrict this market from growing steadily over the forecast period. However, the effects of these restraints will be nullified with the upswing in the opportunities presented by biomarker discovery services and the untapped markets. The technological enhancements and the increasing partnerships between key players and various research institutes are also projected to boost the market in the near future, states the report.

The global metabolomics market has been segmented as follows:

By Technique

Separation Techniques

Gas Chromatography (GC)

Capillary Electrophoresis (CE)‏

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)‏

Ultra Performance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC)‏

Detection Techniques

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR)‏

Mass Spectrometry (MS)

By Application

Drug Assessment

Biomarker Discovery

Nutrigenomics

Clinical toxicology

Others

Have any Query? Ask Our Expert @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/1731

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/