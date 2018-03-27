Global Electric AC Motors Market Forecast to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Electric AC Motors Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Electric AC Motors Market by Type (Induction, and Synchronous AC Motors), by Voltage (Fractional and Integral HP Output), by End use (Household Appliances, HVAC Equipment, Aerospace & Transportation, Motor Vehicles and Industrial Machinery) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Electric AC Motors Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Electric AC Motors Market. According to the report the Global Electric AC Motors Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Get a Sample Request

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/924

Segments Covered

The report on global electric AC motors market covers segments such as type, voltage, and end use. The type segments include induction AC motors, and synchronous AC motors. On the basis of voltage, the global electric AC motors market is categorized into fractional HP output and integral HP output. Furthermore, on the basis of end use the electric AC motors market is segmented as household appliances, HVAC equipment, aerospace & transportation, motor vehicles, industrial machinery and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global electric AC motors market such as, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Johnson Electric, Ametek Inc., Asmo Co. Ltd., Baldor Electric Company Inc. and Others.

Make an Enquiry

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/924

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global electric AC motors market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of electric AC motors market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the electric AC motors market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the electric AC motors market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Electric AC Motors Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Electric AC Motors Market

5. Global Electric AC Motors Market by Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Induction AC Motors

4.2 Synchronous AC Motors

Click the Below Full Report Link

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_electric_ac_motors_market

5. Global Electric AC Motors Market by Voltage 2017 – 2023

5.1 Fractional HP Output

5.2 Integral HP Output

6. Global Electric AC Motors Market by End Use 2017 – 2023

6.1 Household Appliances

6.2 HVAC Equipment

6.3 Aerospace & Transportation

6.4 Motor Vehicles

6.5 Industrial Machinery

6.6 Others

7. Global Electric AC Motors Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Electric AC Motors Market by Type

7.1.2 North America Electric AC Motors Market by Voltage

7.1.3 North America Electric AC Motors Market by End Use

7.1.4 North America Electric AC Motors Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Electric AC Motors Market by Type

7.2.2 Europe Electric AC Motors Market by Voltage

7.2.3 Europe Electric AC Motors Market by End Use

7.2.4 Europe Electric AC Motors Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Electric AC Motors Market by Type

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Electric AC Motors Market by Voltage

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electric AC Motors Market by End Use

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Electric AC Motors Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Electric AC Motors Market by Type

7.4.2 RoW Electric AC Motors Market by Voltage

7.4.3 RoW Electric AC Motors Market by End Use

7.4.4 RoW Electric AC Motors Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 Siemens AG

8.2 Rockwell Automation Inc.

8.3 Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

8.4 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

8.5 Johnson Electric

8.6 Ametek Inc.

8.7 Asmo Co. Ltd.

8.8 Baldor Electric Company Inc.

8.9 Others