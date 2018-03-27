Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready Industry to 2020: Key Players Analysis Market Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Opportunities

Market Scenario:

The study reveals that Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready is trending in North America region. The use of Bluetooth with low energy technology just makes sense. The proliferation and near universal availability of Bluetooth technology is opening up new markets at all ends of the spectrum.

The study indicates that Bluetooth is leading the pack across the sports and fitness, medical and health, home automation, wearable devices and among others field. In the sports and fitness segment, the small sensors in the devices, track the athletic performance such as steps, distance, pace, heart rate, and calories burned, and communicate that information securely and efficiently to consumer-friendly mobile apps.

The Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready Market is growing rapidly over 3.1% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD $~5.07 billion by the end of forecast period.

Key Players:

Broadcom Corporation (Singapore),

Fanstel Corporation (US),

Toshiba Corporation (Japan),

Murata Manufacturing (Japan),

Texas Instruments Incorporated (US),

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan),

Microchip Technology Inc. (US),

CEVA, Inc. (US),

Qualcomm Incorporated (US),

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (US),

Mediatek, Inc. (Taiwan),

Bluegiga Technologies (Finland),

Dialog Semiconductor PLC (UK),

Marvell Technology Group,

(Bermuda),

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (Norway)

Segments:

The Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready Market has been segmented on the basis of devices, technology, end -users and region. Looking through the end-user segment it has been observed that automotive and consumer electronics sector is showing a rapid growth in Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready market and holds the largest market share as Bluetooth smart technology enables new use cases in the car by reducing weight, improving fuel economy, and lowering manufacturing costs. Whereas, the other sectors like retail and commercial sector is the first to envision a future for everything from in-store analytics to proximity marketing, indoor navigation and contactless payments.

Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready system Market by Devices:

Smartphones

Tablets

Desktops

Wearable devices

Others

Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready system Market by Technology:

Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth Smart

Bluetooth Smart Ready

Others

Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready system Market by End-User:

Healthcare

Transportation

Government and defense

Industrial

Education

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Building & Retail

Others

Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready system Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

Regional Analysis:

On geographic basis, Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with highest market share growth in the Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready market. Over two million people in North America region is using Bluetooth Smart Ready technology. Europe region has a positive growth in the Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready market due to its wireless connection to authenticate and manage interactions. APAC carries the maximum number of apps and users. The market for smartphones and its accessories along with Bluetooth smart devices is favoring the growth in this region.

The regional analysis of Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading in largest market share in the Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready market. In North America, the explosion in tablet sales and continued growth in laptop sales is sparking demand for more Bluetooth smart technology devices. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea is an emerging market for Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready market. This market has huge potential for growth of Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready specifically the country like China, Japan, India and others.

Intended Audience

Automotive manufacturers

Small and large health centers

Research organizations

Distributors, resellers, and traders

Semiconductor product designers

Technology investors

Research institutes,

System Integrators

Bluetooth Smart and Smart Ready forums, alliances, and associations

Research/Consultancy firms

