Availability of various choices drive the Middle East and Africa Processed Meat Market

Overview

Processed meat is enriched with diverse components or preservatives such as salts, acidifiers, minerals and other seasoning and flavoring agents. Meat is particularly processed not only to improve its taste but also to hold from decay and to feature flavors to its authentic composition. It can be either red meat or chicken from poultry, swine, livestock or sea animal meat.

The Middle East and Africa Processed Meat market was worth $40.52 billion in 2016 and predicted to be developing at a CAGR of 14%, to reach $78.02 billion by the end of 2021.

Drivers and Restraints:

Processed meat products include Beaverbrook, ham, hotdogs, sausages, salami, corned pork, beef jerky, canned meat and meat-primarily based sauces. Meat processing includes all the approaches that exchange sparkling meat except for simple mechanical approaches such as reducing, grinding or mixing.

The key driver of this market is the availability of various types of processed meat at lower expenses. Moreover, increase in retail market and more buying power of purchasers in the region are riding the growth of processed meat market. The growing desire of ingesting ready-to-eat meat is also considered as the important key factor for the increase of the processed meat products market in MEA. However, increasing obesity population, and rising inclination to the cancer are restraining the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

Africa is dominating in this region with highest market share, at the same time the Middle East is anticipated to develop at an excessive CAGR in the forecast period. Africa is leading the market due to increasing demand for high-value protein food and growth in organized retail.

The leading companies of the market include Tyson Foods, Cargill Inc., Gulf Food Industries, Sunbulah Group, BRF S.A., Cherkizovo Group, National Food Co., Hormel Foods, Marfrig Group and Sanderson Farms Inc.

Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

