A unique summer camp opportunity for kids

TRIO Tots to organize summer camp on the theme “Learning across the Globe”

Bangalore, March 27, 2018: In its pursuit to ensure all round development, Trio Trots will be organizing summer camp from 2nd to 27th of April, 2018 at its campus on HSR Layout on the theme “Learning Across the Globe”. Summer Camps this year at Trio Tots will be crossing all the boundaries allowing children to explore the globe. There are four themes under which students will be participating in various activities like around the globe, celebrations across the globe, famous people across the globe and care for our globe.

The camp will focus on blending fun-filled activities with education. The program will help the students cultivate curiosity, environmental consciousness, and empathy.

For registration contact: 9591998844 or email @ hsr@trioschools.com .