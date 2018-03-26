Vitamin C Market Analysis, Size, Share, Future Demand, Leading Players and Forecast to 2022

Market Overview:

Vitamin C Market is driven due to rising health awareness, and need for healthy lifestyle. Increase in health awareness among consumers through social networking websites and campaigns has resulted in higher demand for vitamin supplements including Vitamin C. Inclusion of e-commerce as a major distribution channel these days and availability of product information has encouraged consumers in buying the choice of vitamin supplements based on their individual needs. Rise in sedentary lifestyle and vitamin deficiency among the working population has compelled for inclusion of vitamin supplements in their diet.

Improved investments in R&D, inclusion of various flavors, forms based on target consumers has led to launch of various vitamin C products in the market. The strategic adoption of companies for promoting their products cross promotional tactics such as celebrity endorsement their product and intelligent marketing through advertisement is also supporting the growth of Vitamin C market. Hence, the vitamin C market is expected to grow at CAGR of 5%.

Among the major applications functional food & beverages is an emerging segment. Vitamin C acts as nutrient as well as a food antioxidant and product improver. It is used as an antioxidant, reducing agent, acidifier, buffering agent, solvent, etc. The various beneficial functional properties has resulted in higher demand for Vitamin C across various industries

Key Findings:

Secondary data reveals that the Vitamin C exports is projected to grow more than 4% annually post the year 2022

The top 5 exporters of Vitamin C are China, U.S., Germany, France, and Netherlands

Key Players:

The key players profiled in Vitamin C market are as Amway (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.), Nutraceutics Inc., (U.S.), Danisco, (U.K.) and Bayer AG (Germany)

Reasons to buy:

The study includes detailed market analysis encompassing macro and micro-markets

It covers market segmentation by form, delivery format, application and region

It helps in identifying region-wise major suppliers and understand consumption patterns

The report will provide useful and premium insights that will support in investments for vitamin C consumption and allied companies providing details on the fast growing segments and regions

In addition, it will provide key findings that will help the companies to improve profitability by using supply chain strategies, cost effectiveness of various products mentioned in the report

Impact analysis of regulations on supplies from china

Trend analysis of Vitamin C and its derivative exports globally and China mainly

The data used in the report is primarily based on primary interviews with the major producing companies and industry experts and also supported by authentic industry data from secondary sources

Study Objectives of Vitamin C Market:

Detailed analysis of segments and sub-segments

To estimate market size by form, delivery format, application and region

Market dynamics including trend and factor analysis for supply and demand

Region level market analysis and market projections for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

Competition mapping and positioning of major market players, evaluation of key company strategies

Company profiling of major players in the market

Value chain analysis and supply chain analysis

Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements