Quantum Dots Market 2017-2023 Latest Technology Innovations, Size, Growth and Forecasted Report

A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on quantum dots market provides in depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in global as well as regional quantum dots market. The study also highlights the impact of drivers, restraints and macro indicators on the global and regional quantum dots market over the short term as well as long term. The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of global quantum dots market. According to report the global quantum dots market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 63.9% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The report on global quantum dots market covers segments such as, product type, processing technique and applications. On the basis of product type the global quantum dots market is categorized into medical devices, lasers, sensors, chips, lighting devices, LED display and others. On the basis of processing technique the global quantum dots market is categorized into cadmium selenide, cadmium sulphide, cadmium telluride, indium arsenide, silicon, graphene and others. On the basis of applications the global quantum dots market is categorized into healthcare, optoelectronics, energy, quantum computing, quantum optics, security & surveillance and others.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023. The countries covered in the Asia-Pacific region includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global quantum dots market such as, Evident Technologies Inc., QLight Nanotech, Life Technologies Corp., Nanosys Inc., Nanoco Group Plc., Ocean nanotech LLC, QD Vision Inc., CrystalPlex and Invisage.

