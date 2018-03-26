Potato Starch Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts(2016–2021)

Global Potato Starch Market was worth USD xx billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of xx%, to reach USD xx billion by 2021. Starch is a carbohydrate that serves as an energy source to most plants. Some potato pulp and juices are left as by-products while extracting potato starch from potatoes. Due to its functional properties, potato starch is widely used in food and beverage industries. Potato contains two types of starch namely, amylose and amylopectin. Amylopectin is the most commonly found and is a major component in food and industrial products.

The widespread application of potato starch in various food products is driving the market. Due to the rise in disposable income in various countries, consumers are now buying various food and beverage products which in turn fuels the market. Potato starch is flavourless and hence can be used in various food products without disturbing the taste of the product. It is also being increasingly used in gluten-free products. It also serves as a thickener, water binder and a bulking agent. Potato starch also serves as a substitute for corn starch, rice starch and tapioca starch. A major restraint to market growth is the consumer’s rising resentment towards GM crops.

The market for Potato Starch is broadly categorized into type and application. By type the market is segmented into GMO and non-GMO. The non-GMO segment is expected to grow at a high rate. By application the market is classified into food, industrial and others. The food segment is further divided into dairy, confectionery, soups and sauces, bakery products, meat and others. It is expected that the dairy, bakery and met segments are to perform well in the coming years. The industrial segment is further divided into paper, adhesive, textile and others. On the basis of geography, the market is analysed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The Potato Starch market was dominated by North America and Europe from a consumption point of view. Asia Pacific and Latin America are to witness significant growth. From production point, Asia and Europe dominate the market.

Some of the major companies dominating the market, by their products and services include Avebe, Agrana Staerke GmbH, AKV Langholt AmbA, Changhong Potato Starch Co., Ltd., Emsland Group, Finnamyl Oy, Manitoba Starch Products, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Incorporated.

