Paraxylene Market : New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Paraxylene Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Paraxylene Market by Type (Purified terephthalic acid (PTA), Dimethyl terephthalate (DMT), others (solvents)), by Application (Packaging, Apparel, Others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Paraxylene Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Paraxylene Market. According to the report the Global Paraxylene Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global paraxylene market by application, product type and region. The product type includes purified terephthalic acid (PTA), dimethyl terephthalate (DMT) and others (solvents). PX solvents are used to produce di-paraxylene and herbicides; however, it is approximately 2% – 3% of the overall PX. The report also provides insights on paraxylene production and utilization along with high level trade statistics.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In volume terms, Asia-Pacific is the largest market followed by North America. While Europe and North America are declining markets for polyesters; Asia, in particular, China is expanding exponentially over the years. On one hand China has become the largest importer of Paraxylene to produce polyester fibers and packaging materials; Middle East and North & South Asia have become net exporters.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include BASF SE , BP plc, China National Petroleum Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sinopec Corporation, CNOOC Limited, Lotte Chemical Corporation, S-Oil Corporation, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, and Jurong Aromatics Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of paraxylene globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of paraxylene. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the paraxylene market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the paraxylene market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

