Output Factory Server 2.0.13 for InDesign Simplifies Workflow Management

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory Server 2.0.13, a maintenance update to company’s output workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory automates printing and exporting from InDesign by processing files from hot folders. The app can serve unlimited users and offers single page export, layer versioning, preflighting and more. The new version lets users edit workflow settings during processing without having to restart hot folder watching for the changes to take effect.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory Server 2.0.13, a maintenance update to company’s output automation tool for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactoryServer.php). Output Factory Server automates InDesign production workflow by processing files from watched hot folders. The software offloads printing and exporting from InDesign to a central system leaving operator workstations free from the output process.

The new version lets users edit workflow settings during processing without having to restart hot folder watching for the changes to take effect. For example, operators can change their preflight options or enable layer versioning on the fly – and the new settings will be applied automatically to the next InDesign file in the respective hot folder.

“Output Factory Server is an extremely useful utility for a busy production facility or advertising agency”, writes David Creamer in Layers magazine. “The setup process is simple and users experience is very straightforward. It can save lots of time – which equates to money.”

After Output Factory Server is installed on its dedicated machine, production artists, prepress operators and designers simply copy InDesign jobs to hot folders that reside on a network. Users can create hot folders for different output targets such as hi-res PDF, large format printing, Flash files and so on. Output Factory Server offers the following key features:

-Print and export InDesign files automatically from hot folders

-Supports print, PDF, PostScript, TIFF, EPUB and other formats

-Output to multiple formats at once from a single hot folder

-Export as single pages

-Automatic email notifications

-Layer versioning

-Run custom scripts

-Variable output file names

-Automatic preflighting

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory Server can be purchased from Zevrix web site for US$699.95, as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The upgrade to version 2 is $350 for the licensed users of Output Factory Server 1.x and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2018.