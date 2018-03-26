Oleochemicals Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Oleochemicals Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Oleochemicals Market by type (fatty acids, fatty alcohol, and glycerol), application (personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, soaps and detergents, food and beverages, polymers) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Oleochemicals Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Oleochemicals Market. According to report the global oleochemicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Segment Covered

The report on global oleochemicals market covers segments such as, type and application. On the basis of type the global oleochemicals market is categorized into fatty acids, fatty alcohol, glycerol and others. On the basis of application the global oleochemicals market is categorized into personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, soaps and detergents, food and beverages, polymers and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global oleochemicals market such as, BASF, Cargill, KLK Oleo, Wilmar international, Procter and Gamble, AkzoNobel, Evonik Industries, ADM, CRODA International and others companies.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global oleochemicals market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of oleochemicals market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the oleochemicals market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the oleochemicals market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

