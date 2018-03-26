Non – Volatile Dual In–Line Memory Module Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends by 2023

A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on non – volatile dual in–line memory module (NVDIMM) market provides in depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in global as well as regional non – volatile dual in–line memory module market. The study also highlights the impact of drivers, restraints and macro indicators on the global and regional non – volatile dual in–line memory module market over the short term as well as long term. The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of global non – volatile dual in–line memory module market. According to report the global non – volatile dual in–line memory module market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 45.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Segment Covered

The report on global non – volatile dual in–line memory module market covers segments such as, type and applications. On the basis of type the global non – volatile dual in–line memory module market is categorized into Nvdimm-N and Nvdimm-F. On the basis of applications the global non – volatile dual in–line memory module market is categorized into enterprise storage & server, high-end workstations and other applications.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global non – volatile dual in–line memory module market such as, AgigA Tech, Inc., Netlist Inc., Viking Technology, Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Samsung electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba, Fujitsu limited, Hewlett Packard Company, Smart Modular Technologies, Inc. and Diablo Technologies, Inc.

