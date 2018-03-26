New Book Release – Reflect, Renew, Refresh, The 3 R’s for an Inspired Life, by Karen Marie Lewman

Reflect, Renew, Refresh, The 3 R’s for an Inspired Life, by Karen Marie Lewman, can assist you in creating positivity in your life.

Monarch Beach, CA, USA — Karen Marie Lewman’s Reflect, Renew, Refresh, The 3 R’s for an Inspired Life is an inspirational and motivational journal with weekly photos, quotes and affirmations. It is so important to maintain balance, peace, joy and love as we go about our days. The 3 R’s will assist you in being enlivened and inspired.

“Reflect, Renew, Refresh, The 3 R’s for an Inspired Life,” was created to inspire and uplift. By using “Reflect, Renew, Refresh” as your guide, especially when you are feeling overwhelmed, challenged in your professional or personal life, have a tendency towards negative thinking, or just need to reset your balance, you are committing to positively nourish your mind, body and spirit.

“Very inspiring and enlivening. The images and ideas are Life changing.” ~P.M.

“The photographs are setting the stage to take you away to a beautiful and peaceful place. The quotes are meant to inspire you as you read them. Her inspirational message leads you to ask yourselves some questions, you are reflecting.” ~P.M.

“I have always believed in the power of positive motivation, inspiration and nourishment of one’s self. It is only then, that we can assist others. I am grateful for this opportunity to assist you in your quest for happiness, peace, love, harmony and healing.”

“Reflect, Renew, Refresh” is Karen’s 2nd book along with “Take a Moment: Inspirational Darts to the Heart” which was published in 2016. Her intention is to bring light, love and healing to others through her words, photos and affirmations.

Genre – Inspirational, Motivational, Self-Help, Affirmative, Positivity, Healing, Wisdom, Encouragement, Joyful, Quotations, Recovery, Uplifting, Well-Being, Empowering, Life Affirming, Nurturing, Prospering, Enriching

Reflect, Renew, Refresh, The 3 R’s for an Inspired Life ISBN 9781506905389, published by First Edition Design Publishing (http://www.firsteditiondesignpublishing.com), is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold. The 276 page print book version, ISBN 9781506905372 is published by First Edition Design Publishing and distributed worldwide to online booksellers.

Media Contact:

Karen Marie Lewman

+1(941)921-2607

kmlthoughtsplus@gmail.com

http://www.karenmarielewman.com