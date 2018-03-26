Navratra seems to bring opportunities for property buyers

Developers have come up with many special offers to lure the property buyers during this Navratri

Navratra the glittering festival of nine days is associated with the purchase of some property, whether it is commercial or the residential. It is considered as the ideal time to make key investments because of the belief that it brings good luck and prosperity. With the onset of the Navratra, the real estate developers also gear up to come up with something special for buyers.

This time also developers have come up with special offer to its buyers.

Mr. Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun, “Navratras are considered an extremely auspicious time to buy any new asset. We at Migsun have come up with some special schemes for our projects at Greater Noida. Now people can book a flat with a monthly installment of just Rs 5000, these loans also come with an extended repayment period of 40 years. We are also offering assured gifts on every spot booking.

Mr. Ravish Kapoor, Director, Elan Group, “At Elan Group we are offering guaranteed price on every booking. With the support of our channel partner we are giving any of the three offerings like International trips, Gold Coins & I phone-8 to our buyers. Also during the 9 days of Navratras, we are serving goodies & refreshment to every customers and channel partners visiting Elan Miracle site at sector-84, Dwarka Expressway at Gurgaon. We are also distributing PVR Vouchers along with a Thank you letter. ”

Mr. Rahul Singla, Director, Mapsko Group, “The real estate fraternity remains quite upbeat about the festive season and looks forward to offer attractive freebies to home buyers. Likewise, a buyer also consider festivals as an auspicious time to purchase a house so, who wants to own a new house for them ready to move in apartment are the best option as the buyers need not to wait for the completion of the project; hence for this segment there is no need to undergo RERA registration and also there is no GST for them. This Navratras we organized a carnival for our home buyers on the weekends, at our site. Mapsko is also offering one- year free maintenance for on-spot booking.

So, if you are looking to invest in a property, then this season is the apt time.