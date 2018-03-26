Molecular Diagnostics Market – A New Leap in Healthcare Industry to Tranform Medical Future

Molecular Diagnostics has emerged as one of the largest and fastest growing segment in the IVD industry. It is the most dynamic and transformative areas of diagnostics, leading to advances in research and treatment that are revolutionizing healthcare across a wide range of diseases and health conditions and has been driven by accuracy, high sensitivity, fast turnaround time, easy workflow, and cost–effective testing.

Objectives of the report are as follows:

The global market is mainly driven by chronic infections, growing geriatric population, increasing demand for personalized medicines, and R&D activities for biomarker identification equipped with emergence of new technology and applications. In addition, innovations in molecular diagnostics for treating cancer, government support for research and development, and high patient awareness levels are driving the growth of molecular diagnostic market

North America dominates the global market of molecular diagnostics due to increasing incidence of infectious diseases and lifestyle associated diseases. North America controls more than 45% of the market share by the year 2025. Japan, China and India is expected to show high growth rates in the next six years in molecular diagnostics market.

Market Segments:

On the basis of application, Molecular oncology tests have emerged as a significant rapidly growing market segment. Other segments such as infectious diseases test and genetic testing is poised to be remarkable expansion in the near future. Growing demand for infectious diseases and genetic tests is an opportunity for global molecular diagnostics market. In terms of technology, Biochips/Microarrays is the fastest growing segment and is expected to boom further within the forecast period. FISH & Innovations and PCR based test is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market has been analyzed from 6 viewpoints:

• Market and Forecast

• Application Wise Market & Forecast

• Geographical Market & Forecast

• Technology Wise Market & Forecast

• Company Wise Molecular Diagnostics sales & Forecast

• Market Growth Drivers & Challenges

The following application segments of the molecular diagnostics market are detailed with size and six year forecast

• Infectious Disease Testing

• Cardiovascular Disease Testing

• Oncology Testing

• Neurological Disorders Testing

• Food Pathogen Detection Testing

• Genetic Testing

• Blood Screening

• Tissue Typing (HLA Testing)

• Others Molecular Testing

Furthermore, the following technology segments of the molecular diagnostics market are detailed with size and six year forecast.

• PCR Based Test

• PCR Related Technologies

• Non–PCR Test

• Fish & Innovations Testing

• Biochips/Microarrays

• Biosensors

• Molecular Imaging

• Other Technologies

The following companies of the molecular diagnostics market are detailed with size and six year forecast.

• Roche

• Abbott Laboratories

• Myriad Genetics

• Qiagen

• Cephied

• Becton Dickinson

• Biomerieux

• Other Companies

The report analyses the market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next six years. Regions covered in the report include:

• North America

• Europe

• Japan

• China

• India

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Korea

• Rest of the world

